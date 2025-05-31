Politics
Balles will be answered by cannon balls: PM Narendra Modi warns Pakistan; calls the Sindoor symbol of the value
He also described the Sindoor operation as the most important and successful anti -terrorist operation in the history of the country.
Speaking at the “Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan” on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of birth of the legendary queen, Modi said: “Thanks to a decisive response, Bharat gave a message that the war by proxy by the terrorists will not work. A symbol of our value and resistance to terrorism. “” If you pull bullets, then rest assured that they will receive an answer with cannonballs, “said Modi.
“India is a country of culture and traditions, and Sindoor is a symbol of women's power in our tradition. Hanuman Ji, immersed in Ram Bhakti, Sports Sindoor. We offer Sindoor to Shakti Puja. This Sindoor has become a symbol of bravery,” he said.
Earlier this month, the Indian armed forces made missile strikes on nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. The operation was carried out two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians from the Pahalgam of Kashmir.
Sindoor or the Vermillion brand symbolizes the matrimonial state of Hindu women, and its use as the name of the operation resonated powerfully in the light of the Pahalgame massacre of April 22. And their managers.
Speaking of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, also known as Women's Reservation Bill, which aims to reserve a third of the total seats in the Lok Sabha and the legislative assemblies of the State, the Prime Minister said: “This time, 75 women have become members of the Parliament. Our efforts are to increase this number.” It's the mind behind Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The reserve of women in parliament and state assemblies had been waiting for a long time, but was carried out now, he said.
“This means that the BJP government is autonomizing our sisters and daughters at all levels and in all areas,” he said.
He also said that the world witnessed the ability of India girls in the defense sector today.
“To achieve this, the government has taken many measures in the last decade. From school to battlefield, the country today has an unprecedented faith in the bravery of its daughters,” he said.
Referring to the commanders of Lieutenant Roopa A and Dilna K, who recently returned to India after going around the world in a sailboat, the PM said that the two brave girls of the navy had finished the 250 -day trip.
“They went around the earth while traveling thousands of kilometers in a boat that does not work on a engine but on the wind. Imagine staying at sea for 250 days,” he said.
He also congratulated Ahilyabai Holkar, describing her as the heritage of the Guardian of India. She protected the country's temples and pilgrimage sites when attacked, he said.
“Our government is working on the mantra of” Nagrik Devo Bhava “(citizen is God), who was the philosophy of Ahilyabai Holkar,” he added.
Rani Ahilyabai Holkar was born on May 31, 1725 in the village of Chondi in Ahilyanagar from Maharashtra. She ruled the Malwa region of Central India from 1767 to 1795, as queen of the Holkar dynasty in the Maratha Empire.
“When we talk about the age of the sea girls, some people in the country see secularism in danger. They think it is against our religion. But Devi Ahilyabai thought of the maritime age of the girls at that time,” he said.
“She got married at an early age. She knew the way to the progress of girls. In Malwa Sena, she created a special battalion of women. These people from the Western world do not know. They curse us on behalf of women's rights and try to depict us in a bad light. Women were in our army even 250 to 300 years ago.
“When the country was in hindrances of slavery 250 to 300 years ago, it was not easy to do something so impactful that future generations would remember. But Devi Ahilyabai did it. She never separated the dedication to God from service to the people,” he said.
She was a great guardian of the inheritance of India. When temples and pilgrimage sites have been attacked, she took the initiative to rebuild them and preserve them, in particular Kashi Vishwanath, he added.
“I consider myself lucky that the same Kashi gave me the opportunity to serve. When you visit Kashi today, you will find signs of Ahilyabai's work. She has created a model of governance where the poor and the private people have been a priority,” he added.
Earlier, Modi published a commemorative stamp and RS 300 corner to mark his birthday.
