Erdogan intensifies the repression of repression against the opposition in Türkiye





Protest against the detention of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, with a sign reading “Freedom for Imamoglu”. In Istanbul, May 7, 2025. Yasın Akgul / AFP The shock waves of the local elections of 2024 continued to repercussions through Turkey. More than a year after the dramatic defeat of the Islamist coalition of the government, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the authorities made a systematic and ruthless repression across the country. For weeks, arrests of opposition officials are increasing. Dozens of trials have accumulated, with new loads added regularly. The last wave of arrests took place on Saturday May 31, when 28 people were arrested in the early hours by police as part of an investigation into corruption at the town hall of Istanbul. The city mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, has been behind bars for more than two months. A candidate for the presidential election of the Republican People's Party (CHP), the largest political party in Turkey since the local elections and the main rival of Erdogan, the mayor was arrested on March 19 for “corruption and terrorism”. Mass protests It is the imprisonment of Imamoglu and the dozen legal proceedings against him that triggered the biggest mass demonstrations that the country had seen in more than a decade, defying the repression of the police and taking up new spaces to protest per week after week. Imamoglu denied any reprehensible act, denounced the lack of substance to the accusations chosen against him and condemned the fact that they were mainly based on allegations of “anonymous witnesses”. This practice has been used in many political cases in recent years, from the philanthropist Osman Kavala arrested in 2017 and sentenced to life in 2022 to the Pro-Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas, imprisoned since 2016 and sentenced to 42 years. You have 74.25% of this article to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

