Trump is a trial for China and then claims that he wants to speak to Xi Jinping: we can resolve the financier

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that he hoped to speak with Chinese president XI Jinping after Accuse China to violate an agreement with the United States To relieve prices, which increases tensions between the two largest economies in the world.

They violated a large part of the agreement we have concluded, Trump told journalists in the oval office.

But I am sure to speak to President XI and I hope we can resolve it, AADI.

Friday, the president, who launched criticism in social networks for the first time, not specific to China, broke the agreement negotiated at the start of this month in Switzerland. At that time, the two passes announced that they were reducing reprisal rates and continued commercial negotiations.

After a rebound that has put the S&P 500 on its best May since 1990, the Cay indicator at 1.2% before reducing losses.

The comments generated new turbulence on the president's commercial agenda, which was shaken earlier this week for a decision of a federal court which suspended most of its prices. A court of appeal temporarily suspended the decision to listen to the arguments, although it can finally support the initial decision and block Trump's prices.

The Trump administration has announced that starting to revoke certain Chinese student visas, a measure that Beijing has described as discriminatory. In addition, Trump officials have introduced new restrictions on the sale of flea design software. He New York Times He informed that they had also prohibited the export of essential parts and technologies to American reaction engines to China.

In an interview with CNBC, the United States commercial representative, Jamieson Greer, suggests that China had slowed down their efforts and said that the administration was very focused on monitoring Chinese compliance, or in this case, the violation of the agreement.

We have not seen the flow of some of these Crtico minerals As is supposed to happen, he said, then aggregation: China continues, they already know, die and obstruct things like critical minerals and rare earth magnets.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the China Embassy in Washington, said The United States and China have maintained communication On their respective concerns in the economic and commercial fields of the Conversations of Geneva and CIT The recent actions of the administration against Beijing.

China calls on the EU to correct their bad deeds

China has repeatedly expressed concerns about the abuse of export control measures in the semiconductor sector and other practices related to the United States. China urges once again in the United States to immediately correct their erroneous actionsCeep discriminatory restrictions on China and jointly defend the consensus obtained in high level conversations in Geneva, Aadi the spokesperson.

The position of China on their restrictions on rare land has never clarified publicly after the agreement with Switzerland, and this month, the exporters of the PAS still seek Beijing clarifications to find out if they are authorized to sell to American buyers. Chinese restrictions apply to all passes, which means that sellers will have to request individual exemptions, a slower and complex process of what the White House and importers provide.

The agreement at the beginning of this animal month to investors, who aspired to Beijing and Washington to find an outing at their tariff dispute, which had shaken the markets and threatened to cause global economic deceleration. However, the agreement, tensions between the United States and China have resurfaced.

Trump's main advisor Stephen Miller said on Friday, told CNN that the United States had a wide range of options to keep China and that the future stages were similar to the offensive against student visas.

I will not detail for the moment everything that the president is ready to do, continues Miller. LO: There are measures that have already been taken and measures are taken.

Miller later told journalists that China had to act as soon as possible to avoid additional measures.

China did not comply with the obligations I have assumed and initiated in the United States, which open all kinds of actions for the United States.

Trump's comments arrive after Conversations with China on trade were underway, but they had stagnated. In addition, a call between Trump and his Chinese homogue, Xi Jinping, may be necessary to overcome stagnation.

I think that given the scale of the conversations, given the complexity, this requires that the two LDERES intervene between S, said in an interview with Fox News.

The last time the two presidents spoke was in January, before Trump's inauguration. The American president said that he would speak to the Chinese LDER perhaps at the end of the week after the Geneva conversations, which ended in the middle of May, but this call did not seem to be finished.