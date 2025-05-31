Not synonymous with comparison, Amyar!





Jakarta, inews.id -The controversy of the validity of the 7th president of the Diploma of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) heats up again. This time, the observer of telematics and multimedia Dr. KRMT Roy Suryo published the results of the latest scientific analysis which denied the conclusion of the Puslabfor Criminal investigation On the authenticity of the Forest Baccalaureate diploma Gadjah Mada University (UGM) belongs to Jokowi. In an open program published on Saturday (05/31/2025), Roy Suryo said Jokowi diploma No identical With three comparative diplomas as previously announced by criminal investigation police.

Read Israeli heavy equipment operators died because they damaged the houses of Gaza residents

Roy Suryo said that he had used the method of identification and visual comparison with three original diplomas belonging to the Faculty of Elders of UGM Forestry, graduated in November 1985. He used the same method so that people could compare the honest and more objective final results. “I deliberately imitate the method used by Puslabfor, which compares itself to three similar comparative diplomas. But this time, it was carried out transparent, scientifically and openly to the public,” said Roy quoted on Saturday (31/05/2025). Read The bustle of the Jokowi diploma! Roy Suryo revealed that the reason why TPUA has urged special cases According to him, if the previous Bareskrim did not openly dare to reveal the three other diploma samples used as a comparison, then here for the disclosure of information and science, three diploma samples were easily displayed in the virtual universe. Because clearly, the diploma was published by themselves or by the dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Dr. Sigit Sunarta, when he was interviewed by one of the journalists in 2022. Read The reason why Tpua urges the special case of Jokowi, Roy Suryo: the procedure is unbalanced! Roy Suryo revealed that the three diplomas of comparison came from names called colleagues of Jokowi classmates in UGM. Even some of them are called faithful supporters of Jokowi. The three comparative diplomas are held: Read Examined by the police, the PSI Dian Sandi's framework claims that the Jokowi diploma has been downloaded to its original account Number 1115 – Frono Jiwo

Number 1116 – (late) Hari Molyono

Number 1117 – SRI MURTININGSIH

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inews.id/news/nasional/roy-suryo-bongkar-analisis-ilmiah-ijazah-jokowi-tidak-identik-dengan-pembanding-ambyar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos