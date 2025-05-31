Donald Trump would certainly consider the leniency for Sean Combs while the old Pal faces a test and a life of sex traffic behind bars





Sean Diddy Combs faces the life behind bars if he was convicted during his trial under sex trafficking, but the old boyfriend Donald Trump hinted on Friday that he could be all about the artists of Benjamins forgiving that the angel goalkeeper may be.

I would certainly look at the facts if I think someone was mistreated, if they love me or don't like me, said Trump in the oval office when asked if he would forgive combs. It would have no impact on me, added Trump, teasing the situation as he likes to do.

More than the deadline

Listening to his defense lawyer Brian Steel Cross-Exam his former personal assistant Mia, Combs was in court in New York today, because he was for almost all audiences since his arrest last fall and the criminal trial began on May 12.

Faced with the Office of US Tumultuous But Powerful American Lawyers for the South New York District, very accused combs face accusations of racketeering, sex trafficking, transport to engage in prostitution and more.

A few meters from Combs himself and the jury of eight men and four women, Mia told the Federal Hearing Hall of Lower Manhattan that she had been raped several times by the founder of Bad Boy Records. This testimony is similar to that of the previous witness and the ex-girlfriend of the Combes Cassie Ventura, who spoke to an exhausting length of violence and filmed sex marathon breakdowns in which she says that she was forced to participate in the decade of couples. Like other witnesses to the trial, Mia also talked about watching the comb beat, abuse and manipulate Ventura, as he has done to many people from his orbit.

Insisting that no one asked for forgiveness for the combs, Trump continued today, I know that people think about it. With a nod to the growing rumors of awareness of the Combs team to the Trumps team, the former apprentice animator added: I know they are thinking about it. I think people were very close to asking.

Still to reward friends, supporters and donors, Trump recently made forgiveness for Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of the reality show who were sentenced in 2022 after convictions for fraud and tax escape.

I look at what's going on, and I didn't look at him too much, although he certainly gets a lot of blanket, Trump said in the White House on the Combs test on Friday. I haven't seen it. I haven't seen it. I haven't talked to him for years. He really loved me a lot, but I think that when I ran for politics, a kind of relationship has broken out.

Under the presidential powers, Trump does not have to wait a jury to find guilty combs to get him out. As the people around the combs know, Potus could deliver preventive forgiveness for man formerly known as swelling and make all this disappear as soon as possible.

Apart from the question of the Combs, faced with an exhibition of the New York Times which has just been published detailing Elon Musks, Ketamine and other drugs, prevail over farewell to his first donor and the head of the Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government has become another free wheel exercise in the deviation and softball balls.

To put this exercise in perspective, when asked about the history of the NYTS until last year on the campaign path, the boost for Trump, the richest man in the world had used drugs much more intense than what was previously known, Musk overthrew the question to an attack on the newspaper, by mocking his investigative coverage of Vladimir Putin and Russias Interference in the 2016 presidential subject.

Musk joked: This New York Times? Allows you to move on. And the press in body did, without anyone who asked a question of follow -up.

With questions about matrimonial advice for French President Emmanuel Macron and Joe Bidens Mental State from a carefully organized press pool, softballs represented a clear example of the pressure that the media obtained from this white house and the injection of outlets to support Maga. The few serious questions about the prices, the ban on foreign students in the universities of Ivy League, the war in Ukraine and a cease-fire in the Middle East were short of Trump and Musk and more partisan rhetoric.

Covered live by the networks of short stories by cable and broadcast on several flows on several platforms, Trump and Musks Mutual Admiration Club have seen Potus sitting at the office resolved largely in a workbook in front of him, while the Boss Spacex was on Trump in its entirely black traditional uniform with a Dogefather t-shirt and a Maga ceiling. Beginning a little later than its scheduled time at 1:30 p.m., most of the meter was more a winding truly monologue of half-truths, pure and simple lies, the faked elections in 2020, the Bévoi Autopen and the greatest usual successes, with musks in the redoration of households.

On the verge of hitting the deadline for his time as a Trump official advisor, Musk announced this week that he would leave his controversial role in the administration to refocus on his businesses. Under regulations concerning financial disclosure and even more, a person like Musk can only serve as an employee of the special government for a period not exceeding 130 days a year.

Perceived as crossing the line ethically with advantages to its companies of its administrative position and near Trump, the approach of the chainsaw of musks has become the opposite of an economy exercise and a clown show in execution. Promising to save taxpayers up to 2 dollars, Musk and his Doge team finally claimed to report around $ 175 billion; A ore that some analysts have in fact set the number closer to $ 16 billion. Although it does not change chump at any level, the number is overshadowed by Trump's estimated expenses to increase up to 5 billions of dollars to the federal deficit already in balloon.

Even today, Musk has sworn that Doge would cut and save 1 billion of dollars from the federal government.

The Combs trial is expected to last for another four weeks. Working on a daily program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a room for maneuver to go an hour more here and there if necessary, judge Arun Subramanian promised that the jury will be done by July 4. It is when a cycle of independence day to the day of independence could come from Trump.

