Politics
Trans Row bursts as witch Angela Howard “ launched the Druid training course 'on gender views
A practicing witch said she was thrown from a Druid training course on the accusations of a member of the British pagan federation that she was “transphobic” in the context of women's rights.
Angela Howard, 48, allegedly alleged that the Order of the British Druid had revoked her members and had prevented her from accessing the course equipment on her website following comments that she made online to support the exclusion of trans women in unique spaces for women.
Howard claims that she was “disseminated” by members of the Pagan Federation, who marked her transphobe.
She also declared that she had been banned in April to continue her training due to her support for the spaces reserved for women, breaking the comfort she had sought in druidre and paganism.
Howard revealed that she was involved in paganism and joined the Order of British Druids in 2020 to find “spiritual healing” after being sexually assaulted.
She described herself as a “second generation witch” who took her mother who was a high priestess and ran a clan in the 1980s.
Arthur Pendragon, who ordered Angela Howard, leads the incantations while revelers celebrate the pagan “winter solstice” festival in Stonehenge
Getty
In 2023 Howard was “knight” as a “warrior princess” in Stonehenge and began to train like a “bard” – a modern druidre division defined as storytellers, poets, musicians, historians, artists and performers.
However, the dispute began three days after the historical judgment of the Supreme Court which ruled on the definition of a woman under the laws on equality linked to biological sex, rather than the “certified sex” acquired by trans people.
Howard told Times that the pagan federation published a message on its official Facebook page entitled: “Declaration of support for trans persons from the pagan federation”.
According to Howard, in contradiction of the Supreme Court's decision, he said that trans women had to be considered exactly the same as biological women and that this position was “not to be discussed”.
Howard said that she had answered this statement by commenting that there were situations in which women needed unique spaces, such as changing rooms, refuges and prisons for women.
She illustrated the point by quoting her own experience to be sexually assaulted by a trans person, a man who identified himself as a woman and to be unable to access a rape crisis service because he was “mixed”.
Latest developments:
Howard said her comments had been deleted and said she had been prevented from seeing the contents of the Facebook page, to which you must be a member of access.
Four days later, British Druid's order also prohibited her from their Facebook page when she criticized an article published there which described the decision of the Supreme Court as a “victory for bigotry”.
Howard said that his answer included only one line of criticism and an expression of sympathy for trans women in prison, while asking the author of the article if he had read the judgment.
However, she said that she had been expelled from the site by her administrators after a member of the pagan federation support team said she was “more unequivocal transphobic” in her comments.
Howard said that when she tried to connect to the BDO website as a member, she was locked.
When she contacted one of the moderators, she was informed that she seemed to be prohibited on May 1.
In a complaint written with the BDO this week, Howard stressed that women and girls were the “largest and most constantly oppressed group in the world”, adding: “Even here in the United Kingdom, I cannot wear a witch hat in public without receiving a threatening or scary look.”
She continued: “It is then deeply ironic that within modern paganism and Druidry (movements which should be attached to liberation, healing and truth), we are witnessing a kind of hunt for spiritual witches against those who speak for the rights, security and the dignity of women and girls.”
The pagan federation said: “We have a robust complaint procedure, which is designed to guarantee equity and responsibility in all aspects of the pagan federation activities.
“The process is accessible by members and non-members. We have a policy not to comment on the complaints filed under our procedures, which can be in progress. It is a question of ensuring the equity of the process and of protecting all the parties involved.”
A spokesperson for the British Druid prescription also said that he had received a complaint that was being examined and therefore had no comments to make.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gbnews.com/news/trans-row-witch-druid-gender-views-angela-howard
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Marijuana use among seniors hits New High
- Gold falls from a peak almost four weeks on a firm dollar; Traders have a Trump-X
- The ASU Panchanathan wins a prestigious honor in India for scientific contributions
- Elon Musk calls Trumps Big and Beautiful Tax Bill A disgusting abomination | Donald Trump
- The Scottish would not pay the price of the reshuffle of the proposed financing of Nigel Farage
- British furniture will receive 300 summer living expenses from this month.
- Wagner invited to the pre-Olympic training camps of Switzerland
- 5.8 Capacity earthquake shakes the Turkish coast
- Jokowi was absent from the birthday of Pancasila's birthday, Dr. Tifa mentioned punishment in the Koran
- Coco Gauff and Madison Keys French Open quarterfinals and a collision of tennis -superkers
- These Americans finished with Trump. So they move abroad
- IPL 2025 final tickets: How to book tickets for the RCB VS PBKS final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad | Cricket news