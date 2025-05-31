A practicing witch said she was thrown from a Druid training course on the accusations of a member of the British pagan federation that she was “transphobic” in the context of women's rights.

Angela Howard, 48, allegedly alleged that the Order of the British Druid had revoked her members and had prevented her from accessing the course equipment on her website following comments that she made online to support the exclusion of trans women in unique spaces for women.

Howard claims that she was “disseminated” by members of the Pagan Federation, who marked her transphobe.

She also declared that she had been banned in April to continue her training due to her support for the spaces reserved for women, breaking the comfort she had sought in druidre and paganism. Howard revealed that she was involved in paganism and joined the Order of British Druids in 2020 to find “spiritual healing” after being sexually assaulted. She described herself as a “second generation witch” who took her mother who was a high priestess and ran a clan in the 1980s.

Arthur Pendragon, who ordered Angela Howard, leads the incantations while revelers celebrate the pagan “winter solstice” festival in Stonehenge Getty

In 2023 Howard was "knight" as a "warrior princess" in Stonehenge and began to train like a "bard" – a modern druidre division defined as storytellers, poets, musicians, historians, artists and performers. However, the dispute began three days after the historical judgment of the Supreme Court which ruled on the definition of a woman under the laws on equality linked to biological sex, rather than the "certified sex" acquired by trans people. Howard told Times that the pagan federation published a message on its official Facebook page entitled: "Declaration of support for trans persons from the pagan federation". According to Howard, in contradiction of the Supreme Court's decision, he said that trans women had to be considered exactly the same as biological women and that this position was "not to be discussed". Howard said that she had answered this statement by commenting that there were situations in which women needed unique spaces, such as changing rooms, refuges and prisons for women. She illustrated the point by quoting her own experience to be sexually assaulted by a trans person, a man who identified himself as a woman and to be unable to access a rape crisis service because he was "mixed".



Trans rights demonstrators are illustrated in Edinburgh following the Decision of the Supreme Court Pennsylvania

Howard said her comments had been deleted and said she had been prevented from seeing the contents of the Facebook page, to which you must be a member of access. Four days later, British Druid's order also prohibited her from their Facebook page when she criticized an article published there which described the decision of the Supreme Court as a “victory for bigotry”. Howard said that his answer included only one line of criticism and an expression of sympathy for trans women in prison, while asking the author of the article if he had read the judgment. However, she said that she had been expelled from the site by her administrators after a member of the pagan federation support team said she was “more unequivocal transphobic” in her comments. Howard said that when she tried to connect to the BDO website as a member, she was locked. When she contacted one of the moderators, she was informed that she seemed to be prohibited on May 1.

Activists celebrated the decision outside the Supreme Court Pennsylvania