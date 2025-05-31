



Washington’s defense secretary Pete Hegseth urged Indo-Pacific Allies to increase their defense expenses on Saturday-but assured them that the United States had their backs when it faces an “imminent” threat from China. In an opening speech at a security summit in Singapore, the Pentagon chief urged the allies to do their share to spend up to 5% of their GDP to strengthen security, noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping “ordered his soldiers to be able to invade Taiwan by 2027”. “Beijing is crediblely preparing to potentially use military force to modify the balance of powers in Indo-Pacific,” Hegseth said during the Shangri-La dialogue. The American Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, delivered a speech during the 22nd summit of the Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore on Saturday. AP “Let me be clear: any attempt by Communist China to conquer Taiwan by force would cause devastating consequences for Indo-Pacific and the world,” he added. “There is no reason to make it sugar. China has already carried out military exercises to test a possible blockage of Taiwan and built artificial islands in the Southern China Sea for new missiles. The United States has long organized a policy of strategic ambiguity with regard to the government's autonomy of Taiwan, while the government of the island denied the allegations of Sovereignty of Beijing. Hegseth attended a trilateral meeting between Japan, the United States and Australia at the Iiss Shangri-La dialogue security in Singapore on Saturday. Reuters The International Institute for Security Studies welcomed civil servants from nearly 50 countries at the World Security Conference. The reality is that there is no effective balance of powers in this region in the absence of the United States, but we cannot leave the United States alone, said the Minister of Defense in Australia, Richard Marles, following HegSeth's remarks. The vice-president of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, also stressed that Russia, China and North Korea with “linked” priorities which required a unified response. Hegseth was welcomed on Saturday by his Singaporean counterpart, Chan Chun Sing, during a ministerial round table. AFP via Getty Images Hegseth and Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani briefly spoke during the Iiss Shangri-La Dialogue Safety. Reuters Hegseth had withdrawn a patriotic anti-missile defense battalion outside the Indo-Pacific in recent months to retaliate to Houthi terrorists in Yemen. In the end, a strong network, resolved and capable of allies and partners is our main strategic advantage, he said. China envy what we have together, and it sees what we can put collectively in defense, but it is all to make sure that we are up to this potential by investing. Hegseth said Washington will strengthen his defenses abroad to counter what Pentagon considers rapid development threats to Beijing. Reuters Elsewhere, Hegseth called China for trying to influence the Panama Canal and warned against the nations having too much “economic dependence” in Beijing. President Trump's defense manager had sworn last month to resume key navigation path by allowing us to travel freely through her. Opened our weapons to countries with the whole spectrum of traditional allies, non -traditional allies, HegSeth said. AP China and the United States reduced its rate rates to 10% and 30% on each other, respectively, but Trump broke out in a social post on Truth on Friday that Beijing had “completely violated” the terms of this trade agreement. The shock and disruption of high prices were expensive and destabilizing, admitted Marles. The Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun was not at the conference, although officials of Beijing's lower level participated.

