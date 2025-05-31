The Islamic Center should be built in 2026





PEKANBARU-The provincial government of Riau under the direction of the Governor of Riau (Gubri) Abdul Wahid and the vice-governor of Riau (deputy govern) SF Hariyanto, in the 100-day work plan, argued an increase in religious practice. In 100 days of the management of the governor of the governor and the deputy, with the work plan for the development of the Islamic center and the social support of teachers of the Koran and Tahfidz in the province of Riau. For the work plan for the development of the Islamic Center with the development of development development by the Islamic Center team. The Islamic Center plan is located in the region of Purna MTQ Pekanbaru. The physical development of the Islamic center will be built from 2026. “For the work plan for social support for the teacher of the Koran in the context of the increase in reading the Koran in the community, the result in 2025, was encouraged to the Koran/Tahfidz teacher through the BKK village at 1,591 villages,” he said on Saturday (5/31/25). As for the planned acceleration of regional development, the governor's work plan and the sub-government is the regional income by the public of the ministry of the Red and White Cabinet with regents / mayors of the province of Riau. As for the results, namely in the context of the increase in regional income and the proposal for strategic development programs, as well as the Regent / Mayor met in person and with an audience with the ministers, AIDIENSSI started on May 4, 2025. Namely by the Minister of Bappenas, the Minister of Forestry, the Minister of Investment and Downstream, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Director of PLN Retribution, the Minister of Transport and the head of the ASDP, the Minister of Colo-Economy. Subsequently, the Minister of Pariwisata, the Minister of Industry, Navy and Fisheries, the Minister of Policy Education and Secondary, the Minister of Health and Bumn Carer. “Then, the public of the Minister of PUPR, the Minister of Young and Sports, and the Secretary General of the National Council of the Special Economic Zone,” he concluded.

