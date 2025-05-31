Words can no longer describe the scale of Israel attacks against Gaza: Türkiye's communications head





Istanbul Türkiye’s communications director Fahrettin Altun said on Saturday that the world had reached a point where words can no longer describe the extent of Israel's attacks on Gaza, stressing that the current oppression must end immediately. Altun participated in a live joint program entitled “Journalists On Watch: Do't Resing Silent For Palestine” organized by the Turkish Press Federation to protest the inhuman policies of Israel in Palestine. “At the heart of all our efforts, and the central driving force behind the work led by our president (Erdogan) is the urgent need to end this oppression,” said Altun during the program. He also underlined the active role of Türkiye in diplomatic efforts, sharing on X: “Türkiye does everything possible to put an end to this genocide and supports every effort for a cease-fire.” Describing Israel as a “machine of evil”, he said that the country not only commits crimes against humanity, but that it does more harm to cover its actions, trying to erase the Palestinians of world history through its lobbies. Altun stressed that all regional countries and the international community must act quickly and decisively to ensure a cease-fire and help rebuild Gaza. “In addition to these efforts, our clear and concrete request is the establishment and recognition of a strong Palestinian state,” he said. He expressed the optimism that the Palestinian people will eventually reach freedom, establishing parallels with Syria, saying: “Like cities like Aleppo and Damascus have emerged years of struggle, we believe that Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank will also be released.” “The Palestinian people, like the Syrians before them, are engaged in a just struggle and, with the will of God, will also see the results of their resistance,” he added. The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

