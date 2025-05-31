PM Modi launches BJPS Mission Bengal by emphasizing Nirmamta

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone and the tenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2026 assembly in Western Bengal on Thursday. Addressing a public meeting in Alipurduar in Northern Bengal, he launched a scathing attack against the ruthless government of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Western Bengal by evoking the recent riots that broke out in the state, the scam of teacher recruitment and corruption. He made the remarks without taking the name of Mamata Banerjees but used the term Nirmamta, which means cruelty in Hindi, in a veiled attack and a play on words on the name of Mamata Banerjees.

The ruthless nature of this government was seen in the riots of Murshidabad and Malda, where a deputy of the ruling party led the riots. They ransacked the houses and personal effects of our mothers and sisters, and the police remained silent spectators. We can assume what happened there during the riots, said Modi.

Most of the Modis PM speech was around the familiar themes of corruption under the government of chief Mamata Banerjees, the Stonewalling of well-being regimes sponsored by the Center and the success of Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Modi has devoted a majority of his 38 -minute address to the various corrupt activities in the Trinamool Congress. He inspired corruption in the recruitment of teachers, where the Supreme Court had invalidated the appointments of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching employees of the state-assisted schools, affirming that the entire hiring process was completely vitiated and tainted.

We saw the level of corruption of this government during the recruitment examination of teachers. They sent the lives of young teachers to unlimited darkness. They are not even ready to accept their faults. They blame the court for their verdict, said the Prime Minister.

Identifying five dangers in the state, he said: Bangla is plagued by many problems. One, Societies violence and anarchy. Two, mothers and insecurity sisters are faced with heinous crimes. Three, unemployment increases. Four, Deadly Faith Human Corruption in administration decreases. Five is the selfish attitude of leaders who stop the rights of the poor.

I want to ask the poor of Bengalis how how a government is supposed to work? Here, the courts must intervene on almost all questions, because nothing is resolved otherwise. The people lost confidence in the TMC government, said Narendra Modi.

With the assembly elections which were to be held in the state next year, Prime Minister Modi sounded the survey bugle, asking, will the government go like that? Banglar Matir Chitkar, Chaina Ar Nirmam Sarkar (Bengal soil is crying, we do not want a ruthless government).

During his first visit to the state after operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi referred to the India military campaign following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, saying that, from this Bengal country, I declare on behalf of 140 Indian crores that the Sindoor operation is not yet completed.

There was also a lot of anger in Western Bengal after the barbarism committed by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22. I understood very well the anger that was in you. The terrorists had the audacity to wipe the Sindoor (Vermilion) of our sisters. Our army made them realize the power of Sindoor, he said.

The terrorists had dared to eliminate the Sindoor from our sisters, but our forces made them realize the strength of the Sindoor, he said, attracting the crowd nois. He then said: We destroyed the transfronter terrorist infrastructure, which Pakistan has never thought of.

The Prime Minister also expressed his disappointment concerning the absence of Western Bengal Governments from the recent Niti Aayog meeting.

It is regrettable that the Bengal government has chosen not to participate in such an important meeting. This shows their lack of seriousness towards development and that they are more interested in doing politics, said Prime Minister Modi.

He accused the government of the State of having hampered the implementation of central development regimes, saying that over 4,000 km of rural roads sanctioned under the Gram of Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Western Bengal, less than 400 km have been built so far.

Giving a strong awareness of the tribal population of the Alipurduar region, PM allegedly alleged that the Government of the TMC housed animosity towards tribal communities.

Even their hatred towards tribal communities is no less. Western Bengal has an important tribal population, but their well-being is ignored. To raise tribal families, the central government has launched the JANMAN PM program, focusing on education, health care, housing and livelihoods. But unfortunately, the Government of the TMC has not implemented the same thing in the state, he said.

I am saddened to say that while the whole country benefits from the Ayushman Bharat program, the inhabitants of Western Bengal are refused access to free health checks and quality health care.

During two successive elections of the Assembly since the sudden rise of BJPS during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party was unable to transform its fight into a victory.

The change in the captain of the Bengal Unit of the parts of Dilip Ghosh, who fell against the central management of the BJPS, to the deputy of Balurghat and the Minister of the Union Junior Sukanto Majumdar and to the excessive dependence of the Adhikari Simmer did not do much to change the fortunes of the BJPS in Bengal.

Northern Bengal, where Alipurduar is located, was a happy hunting ground for the BJP in the last elections. But from recent years, the Lok Sabha elections, the party has experienced a slight descending slide in its emerging bastion, thanks to some and coming in the form of a defection, a familiar phenomenon in the political theater of Bengals.

Of the 30 legislators that the BJP had of the region after the elections of the 2021 assembly, approximately five years defeated Trinamool. Significantly, the Modis party also lost the siege of Cooch Behar Lok Sabha, which he won in 2014 and 2019 in Trinamool in the last Lok Sabha elections.

The PM Modis trip to Bengal will be followed by the launch of the BJPS of a media campaign intended for the elections of the 2026 Assembly. The PM product was what the Feast Bengal Unit, perpetually embellished in intra-party quarrels, probably needs.