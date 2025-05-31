Trump explains the reason to double steel, aluminum rates





President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he planned to double the prices on steel and aluminum imports, going from 25% to 50%.

The climbing of prices arrives at a precarious moment, because the reciprocal prices of Trumps are immersed in legal problems at the level of the court and that many American companies have trouble facing the nature of the back and forth of the levies.

Trumps' announcement also coincides with the successful agreement between US Steel and the Japanese Japanese steel company, an agreement he promised will not include any dismissal and the SI, the Aciérique will be “controlled by the United States”.

Reduced prices could potentially increase tensions between the United States and its best steel partners, including Canada, Brazil and Mexico. As number one in the American number one, Canadawith that the United States has already intensified tensions due to prevailing it on other prices to feel the pressure of the latter movement.

Here's what you need to know about dubbed prices and what experts have to say about it.

What does Trump say about double the prices of steel and aluminum?

Trump announced his decision at a rally at Us Steel's my Valley Worksirvin Plant near Pittsburgh in West Mifflin, Penn., Surrounded by steel workers in Dond Hardhat.

We will bring it 25% to 50% of steel prices in the United States of Americahich will still secure the steel industry in the United States, Trump told the crowd, offering his reasoning that increased expenses will ultimately help the national industry. No one will get around.

Later, he posted on his decision on social networks, revealing that the prices would also be increased for aluminum. Our steel and aluminum industries will come back like never before, Trump wrote on Truth Social. It will still be another great shock of good news for our wonderful steel and aluminum workers.

But Wayne Winegarden, a principal researcher at the Pacific Research Institute, maintains that the Trump administration has not yet fully explained the exact calculation behind the number of steel and aluminum prices.

They never given justification why 25% is the good number, and even less why 50%, says Winegarden. It was just doubled.

Read more: Meet the five small businesses that helped shoot Trumps' prices

When should dubbed prices come into force?

In Trumps on Trums on Truth Social, he said that dubbed prices would come into force on Wednesday, June 4. Although it was worth noting that other prices threaten that the proposed charge of 50% on the EU and the majority of Trumps' reciprocal prices that they announced on April 2 have been temporarily gathered to give time for negotiations. It remains to be seen whether an extension will be granted for this new date of June 4.

The back and forth of dates and pricing prices has left many companies in Limbo, although Felix Tintelnot, professor of economics at Duke University, says that with steel and aluminum, the administration has generally followed the schedules they have announced.

The question, he says, is the duration of the duration of the 50%, because it has seen the rates turn around all the time. TINTELNOT argues that the resulting uncertainty harmful to real American companies and, therefore, in turn, an impact on workers, despite the statements of Trumps according to which the prices will bring back large sums of American money.

We are talking about the expansion of the capacity of the heavy industry which is accompanied by initial investments, and no business manager should make heavy initial investments if they do not believe that the same policy [will be] Two, three or four years ago, said Tintelnot. That you are in favor [of] Or against these prices, you do not want the president to fix arbitrarily tax rates, in a way by decree all the time.

Read more: Trump agrees to extend the deadline after threatening the EU with 50% price

How did the legislators, industry people and experts react?

Although Tintelnot says that growing prices should help the national steel industry, he maintains that it will coincide with struggles in other American industries as a result of the increase.

So this should increase the price of aluminum, which is important in inputs for downstream industries such as the automotive industry, as well as in construction, so there is a kind of distribution conflict here, warns Tintelnot. Yes, it helps the interior steel sector, but [its] Wounding these other sectors of the economy, and they are already hardly affected by other prices.

Winegarden agrees, arguing that prices work against themselves “and that consumers can expect prices to increase.

[Trump is] Make more expensive for national car manufacturers to produce here, he says. It is an economically inconsistent illiterate policy that seems to be hiding under the justifications for national security.

The USW (Unity and Strength for workers, most often called United Steelworkers), a Steel Workers' Syndicate across North America, said in a statement that the increase will have a negative impact on Canada industries and jobs.

It’s not a direct attack on trade in Canadian industries and workers, Marty Warren, a national director of United Steelworkers for Canada, said Marty Warren. Thousands of Canadian jobs are at stake and the communities that depend on steel and aluminum are endangered. Canada must respond immediately and decisively to defend workers.

Meanwhile, Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labor Congress, said the double price plan is a direct attack on Canadian workers and an imprudent decision and warned that “could close Canadian steel and aluminum in danger and put thousands of good union jobs.”

Speaking about the prices overall, the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, said on Friday that he intended to relaunch and monitor national construction projects across the country to respond to the Trump trade war, ensuring that the Canadian government becomes a catalyst, and not an obstacle to, the reinforcement of the nation which will be superimposed on the growth of the communities, at the same time.

The other international legislators, on the other hand, expressed their disapproval of Trumps' tariff climbing.

The Minister of Australies of Commerce and Tourism, Don Farrell, said that the accusations of Trumps were unjustified and not the act of a friend.

On Saturday, the European Union (EU) published a statement to the press, saying that they are ready to impose countermeasures, including in response to the last increase in American prices.

This decision adds additional uncertainty to the global economy and increases costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, said EU spokesperson about Trumps' double tariffs.

Bernd Lange, member of the European Parliament of Germany, doubled in the Warning of EUS.

We have our countermeasures ready for unjustified prices on steel and aluminum, Lange posted on X, marking Trump. If what has been announced really becomes reality, we have to apply these counter-tariffs immediately.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7290211/trump-doubles-tariffs-steel-aluminum-backlash-experts-canada/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos