



Ankara The American Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, said on Saturday that China was planning to “invade” Taiwan in 2027 and warned that any attempt could lead to devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific region and the world. Hegseth urged the American allies in the region to increase their defense expenses while speaking to Shangri -La dialogue – an annual defense and key security forum in Singapore. “We know that (Chinese President) Xi Jinping has ordered his soldiers to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027. The APL (People's Liberation Army) constitutes the necessary capacities to do so – at a speed of rupture. The PLA trains for IT, every day. The United States department is the news of the defense. He added that Washington does not go “sugar” but the threat that China poses is real and it could be imminent. “But let me be clear again: the United States is not looking for war. We are not trying to dominate or strangle China. We are not trying to humiliate China. We are not looking for a change of diet. Instead, we are looking for peace. But we must make sure that China cannot dominate us-nor our allies and partners.” said Hegseth. He accused Beijing of having harassed his neighbors in the Sea of ​​Southern China, but said that Washington was closely monitored the actions of China. “Any unilateral attempt in the Southern China Sea to change the status quo by force or coercion is unacceptable,” said Hegseth, adding that Beijing wants to control the Asian region. He urged Asian and European allies to increase their defense expenses. “We must make sure that our defense expenses reflect the dangers and threats we face today.” Hegseth added that President Donald Trump built the stronger American army because he offers expenses for the first time – more than 1 dollars next year to do so. “The Golden Dome for America, our new sixth generation fighter, the F-47; our new stealthy bomber, the B-21; the new submarines and destructive are all part of it. The best military equipment in the world,” he said. Hegseth has also announced defense cooperation projects in the context of the Partnership for Indo-Pacific Industrial Resilience (PIPIR)-A forum initiated by the United States of 14 allies and partners. He declared that the first project is to establish the repair capacity and the capacity of Radar P-8 systems in Australia, which will allow American allies and partners of Indo-Pacific by operating the plane, including New Zealand and the Republic of Korea, to repair them in the region rather than relying on a single source of repair in the United States. * Writing by Islamuddin Sajid The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

