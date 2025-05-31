The irregularities of the evidence of the Jokowi SPP diploma according to Buni Yani: SESTER Pays





Strategy – Points concerning the question of the false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who comes out, this time with questions raised by researchers and Buni Yani politics. He questioned the proof of receipt of the payment of the contribution of education and education (SPP) which was previously revealed by the police of the criminal investigation as proof of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma of the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM). Buni Yani underlined that Jokowi entered the UGM in 1980. After the normal academic flow, the conference of the first half should have started around July / August 1980, which means that the payment of the SPP of the first semester was made during this period. Read also: Jokowi, I am true at the guard, my fault is: reflection on the distortion of democracy and the delegitimation of public common sense Then Semester II started around January 1981 with SPP payments during the same month. Likewise, the semester III should start July / August 1981 with SPP payments during the month, and the semester IV began in January 1982 with SPP payments in January 1982. However, Buni Yani noted the irregularities in the proof of the receipt indicated by Bareskrim. The evidence showed the payment of the SPP in January 1982 for the semester II. In fact, according to normal calculations, in January 1982, Jokowi should have entered the semester IV, not the semester II. Read also: The observer of fair value Budi Arie was questioned by the Indonesian Democratic Party “Is Jokowi when I'm going to rest directly or not, two semesters of college in a row, so in January 1982, he was only in the semester II, not in the semester IV?” Asked Buni Yani via his personal Facebook account on Sunday May 25, 2025. He considered that the data of the criminal investigation unit was very confusing and strange, and hoped that there were those who could provide an explanation. Previously, the criminal investigation police had indeed revealed a certain number of evidence in support of the assertion that Joko Widodo was a student of the Faculty of Forestry UGM. One of the evidence presented is a sign of the SPP II semester deposit of the 1981-1982 school year in the name of Joko Widodo.

