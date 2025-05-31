



Vladimir Putin remained furious after Russia's foreign intelligence service accused Serbia of “shooting Russia on the back” providing weapons and ammunition to Ukraine through intermediaries. The SVR has published an unusual statement targeting Belgrade, declaring that “the military industry of Serbia is trying to shoot Russia on the back” and listed the manufacturers of Serbian weapons who, according to him, produced weapons for Ukraine. The intelligence agency accused Serbia of using “a simple diagram using false certificates from the end user and intermediate countries” to provide hundreds of thousands of shells and a million rounds of small arms ammunition. Putin raised the question during a recent meeting in Moscow with Serbian President Aleksandar Vui, who refused to join Western sanctions against Russia. Vladimir Putin has remained furious after Russia's foreign intelligence service accused Serbia of “ Taking on Russia '' by providing weapons and ammunition to Ukraine through intermediaries Getty Vui responded with a television appearance at the end of the evening, vehemently denying the Russian accusations and insisting that his government had not issued any export license to Ukraine. Connecting suggestions that he had changed loyalty from one foreign power to another, he said: “No, gentlemen, we are only working for Serbia.” The Serbian president specifically denied that missiles were delivered to Ukraine, although he previously recognized the Financial Times that Serbian weapons and ammunition reached Ukrainian forces via intermediaries which he claimed to have no control. VUI defended the precarious balancing act of Serbia between the maintenance of links with Russia while pursuing aspirations for membership in the EU. VUI responded Thursday with a television appearance at the end of the evening, vehemently denying the Russian accusations and insisting that his government had not issued any export license to Ukraine Getty Experts suggest that Moscow signals his frustration in the face of VUI's diplomatic balancing between Russia and the West. Ivan Vejvoda, member of the Institute of Human Sciences in Vienna, said that it was the way Russia warns that “sitting on several chairs was unacceptable to them”. Vejvoda noted that there was no way that arms deliveries had occurred without Russia, but that Vui could not change his approach as minimal support for Ukraine “was a fundamental means of showing that Serbia leans to the west”. Meanwhile, Washington also put pressure on Belgrade on Russian oil imports, the Trump administration extending a deadline until the end of June so that Serbia adjusts a dispute on its main NIS refiner, which belongs to Gazprom. The Serbs attend a pro-VUCIC rally last month Getty Thousands of Serbs have joined a march through Belgrade in an anti -government demonstration, demanding an early election. The demonstration was organized and led by students who demand that the heads of the roof collapse in a NOVI SAD station in November which killed more than a dozen people in court. In January, Vucic launched the possibility of an early election after his Prime Minister resigned in the midst of increasing antigenal demonstrations. Putin still faces pressure from the United Kingdom, the United States and European allies to end war with Ukraine.

