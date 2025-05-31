Greece and India can act as a bulwark against Erdogan

Joint military exercises in the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean and the Sectic Seas would be a warning to Turkey and Pakistan.

NEW DELHI: In an email conversation with the Sunday Guardian, Leonidas Chrysanthopoulos, the former Greek ambassador to Canada, Poland and Armenia, and the Consul General in Turkey, as well as the Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation of the Black Sea (BSEC) based in Istanbul from 2006 to 2012, Speak on the Role Try Tayyip Erdogan in particular.

Q: Ambassador, with your vast knowledge of Turkey as a senior Greek diplomat, what role would you say that Turkey plays in your part of the world?

A: Turkey plays a very important role in our part of the world. This is essentially due to the balanced approach that Ankara had adopted in the Ukrainian crisis, where, despite being a member of NATO, refused to adopt sanctions against Moscow, delivered drones to kyiv and proposed to welcome and organized peace talks between Moscow and kyiv. Turkey has also developed a very strong weapon industry and exports weapons all over the world. Turkey also extends its influence in Africa and maintains military bases in Libya and Sudan. Ankara supports the Palestinian cause and condemned the genocide policy committed by Israel in Gaza. The West considers Turkey as a very important member of NATO and does not react to human rights violations that have always taken place in this country. There have been lukewarm reactions from the West when the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, was arrested. Another serious problem with which the Turks are faced with is the Kurdish problem. Between 30 and 46 million Kurds live in Turkey. The Kurdish population has been the victim of discrimination and Kurdish cities in eastern Turkey are generally left without effective medical facilities or social protection. Kurdish mayors have been replaced by government representatives. The PKK, a Kurdish liberation movement, considered a terrorist organization in Turkey and by the West, had waged a 1984 war until recently when they decided to dismantle and start negotiations with the government on the good integration of the Kurdish community in Turkish society. There is also a large Kurdish community in Syria and Iraq. In the latter, he reached the status of semi-autonomy.

Q: What kind of power do you see Turkey as? Revisionist, status quaist or something else?

A: I would consider Turkey as a revisionist power because it tries to change the existing beliefs on the way in which historical events have occurred and refuses to read the content of international treaties properly which also involve Greece.

Q: Would you say that Turkey, especially Erdogan, is trying to position itself as the head of the Islamic world? Does he think in terms of Islamic caliphate?

A: Yes, Erdogan tries to settle as a leader in the Islamic world and we can say that he has almost achieved this objective. But his goal goes further than that, since he wants Turkey to have the power and the influence he had during the Ottoman Empire which collapsed after the First World War.

Q: In Erdogans Scheme of Things, what role did the terrorist groups play, starting with but not necessarily confined to Isis?

A: Turkey joined the war against the Islamic State in 2016, only after the Islamic State attacked Turkey. He maintains excellent relations with the Palestinian organization Hamas, when it has lukewed negative relations with Lebanon Hezbollah which is supported by Iran. Erdogan openly supported Hamas and used it to increase its influence in the Middle East, successfully.

Q: What do Greece-Türkiye relations look like?

A: Relations between Greece and Turkey are not good, despite the fact that the Greek government wants to present them as being thus. Turkey has raised many problems with Greece, mainly concerning the delimitation of maritime borders in the Aegean Sea, airspace as well as minority problems. The legal status of relations between Greece and Turkey is defined in the 1923 Lausanne agreement, which was torn by Ankara. Turkey accuses Greece that it militarized the islands of the Aegean, which is false. The Lausanne agreement mentions that there should not be any military bases on some of the islands and there are none. Turkey insists that our territorial waters should not prolong more than six seably miles, while we have the right to extend them to 12 according to the Treaty of the Act of the Sea. Ankara has adopted a law by which if Greece extends its limits from the territorial sea to 12 sea miles, then this act would be considered a casus belli (a reason to declare war). Turkey also says that the islands do not have a continental plateau which is once again wrong, because the UNCLOS Treaty of the Law of the Sea says the opposite. In addition, Turkey harass the Greek efforts to establish an underwater electrical link between Greece and Cyprus, claiming that Ohenes must first request ankara's permission, and sends warships to hinder the installation of the cable. One, however, must take into account that until 1972, there was no problem between Greece and Turkey on the issue of territorial waters. The problem began when Greece discovered oil in the north of the quench. Turkey would like to take up some of the Greek islands which are close to Turkey, and perhaps the region of northern Greece where there is a Muslim minority. The continuous occupation of the northern part of the Republic of Cyprus after the Turkish invasion of 1974 does not help the situation.

Q: How are India-Greece relationships and how can they be improved?

A: Relations between India and Greece are flourishing and could not be better. Our relationships go back deeply in history even before the time of Alexander the Great. There is a constant exchange of high -level visits to Athens and Delhi. Last February, the Greek Prime Minister visited India, while in February, the Greek foreign minister made an official visit to New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Greece in 2023. Our relations are cemented by numerous bilateral agreements which even cover military cooperation. Relations are booming in the field of culture and India was also invited to participate in the Forum of Ancient Civilizations, a Greek initiative launched in 2018. There are also 300 to 350,000 Indians residing in Greece and constitute a very respected community. The implementation of all bilateral agreements is the best way to further improve our bilateral relations.

Q: Can India-Greece relations act as a bulwark against Erdogan, especially since he works actively with Pakistan to destabilize India? If so, how?

A: Greece and India can act as a rampart against Erdogan. Some practical suggestions. Increased cooperation in the military field, in particular in the cooperation of the Air Force. It would be useful for Greece if Indian Air Force could provide information from Athens on how gusts made during the short conflict that India recently had with Pakistan. Joint military exercises in the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean and the Sectic Seas would be a warning to Turkey and Pakistan to act according to international law. Support more open to Greece to India on the question of cashmere and India to Greece on the questions and threats that Turkey uses against Greece. Closer cooperation between Athens and Delhi at the UN and other international forums. Finally, effective cooperation in nuclear technology between the two parties would make Turkey and Pakistan think twice before creating armed conflict conditions.