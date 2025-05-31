The Court of Appeal keeps a blockage on the reduction of staff by the Trump administration of federal workforce





San Francisco – A court of appeal refused on Friday to freeze a judges based in California prohibiting the Trump administration from reducing the federal workforce, which means that the cuts led by the efficiency of the Ministry of Efficiency remain on break for the moment.

A panel divided to three judges from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals American revealed that reducing ripple effects could have significant training effects on everything, from the country's food security system to veterans health care, and should remain on hold while a trial takes place.

The judge who dissident, however, said that President Donald Trump probably has the legal power to reduce the executive branch and that there is a separate process for workers to appeal.

The republican administration had requested an emergency stay of an injunction issued by the American judge Susan Illston of San Francisco in a trial brought by unions and cities, notably San Francisco and Chicago, and the group of democracy.

The Ministry of Justice also appealed its decision to the Supreme Court, one of a series of emergency calls maintaining that the federal judges had exceeded their authority.

The judges' ordinance wondered if the Trumps administration was legally acting by trying to reduce the federal workforce.

Trump has repeatedly said that the voters had given him the mandate to redo the federal government, and he had the billionaire Elon Musk to carry out the accusation through the government's ministry of efficiency.

Tens of thousands of federal workers have been dismissed, left their jobs via deferred resignation programs or were put on leave. There is no official figure for job cuts, but at least 75,000 federal employees have taken a deferred resignation, and thousands of probationary workers have already been released.

The order of Illlstons orders numerous federal agencies to stop acting on the executive decree of presidents signed in February and a subsequent memo issued by Doge and the staff management office.

Illston, who was appointed to the bench by former president Bill Clinton, a democrat, wrote in his decision that the presidents can carry out a large -scale revision of federal agencies, but only with the cooperation of the congress.

Government lawyers claim that the decree and service note calling for large -scale personnel reorganization and plans provide only general principles that agencies should follow in the exercise of their own decision -making process.

The writer Associated Press Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington contributed to this story.

