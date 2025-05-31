Let us read it for you. Listen now. Your browser does not support the audio item.



Washington – President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would no longer be “Mr. Nice Guy” with China on trade, declaring in a social media position that the country had broken an agreement with the United States.

A few hours later, Trump said in the oval office that he would speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping and “I hope we will solve this problem”, while insisting that China had raped the agreement.

To which Trump was referring to Trump was not clear. But rhetoric was a clear break in recent optimism when it lowered its 145% prices on Chinese products to 30% for 90 days to allow talks. China has also reduced its taxes on American products from 125% to 10%.

On Friday, in his post, Trump explained that China did not live until its end.

“I saw what was going on and I didn't like it, for them, not for us,” wrote Trump. “I made a quick agreement with China to save them from what I thought was a very bad situation, and I didn't want to see this happen.

“The bad news is that China, perhaps unsurprisingly for some, has completely violated its agreement with us,” added Trump. “So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!”

Trump said that pricing had “quickly stabilized” the Chinese economy, although the decrease also brought a certain degree of relief to American companies which declared that previous rates had essentially blocked their ability to provide Chinese goods and jeopardize their businesses.

Addressing journalists later in the day, Stephen Miller, the deputy chief of the White House for politics, stressed that the president prefers cooperation. But, he warned, China's behavior “opens all kinds of action for the United States”.

Comments reflect tensions between the two largest economies in the world, as Trump is impatient to show that his prices can provide significant results in the form of American factory jobs and an increase in interior investments. The Trump administration has also intensified conflict with China in other respects this week, announcing that it would start to revoke visas for Chinese students who study in the United States

Trump’s negotiation style has often changed between extreme threats and allegations of progress. His mercury approach took the financial markets during a mad driving of sales and gatherings that produced a general feeling of uncertainty.

This was aggravated by a court decision this week that Trump had overestimated his legal authority with large “liberation day” tariffs in April as well as taxes on imports on China, Canada and Mexico linked to the smuggling of Fentanyl earlier this year. On Thursday, a federal court of appeal allowed Trump to continue to perceive the prices under a law on emergency powers while he calls the previous decision.

“I hope that now we will go to court and simply win this battle, because if we do not have the power to do what they are doing to us, we will be a great nation that will no longer be,” Trump said at a media event at the Oval Office on Friday.

In early May, the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Jamieson Greer, the US trade representative, met their Chinese counterparts in Switzerland in order to defuse tensions. The two parties agreed to start the measures they had taken again, in particular by lowering the high prices for 90 days and to keep additional conferences on a more complete agreement.

US officials also expected China to soften the restrictions it had imposed on critical minerals, but they do not seem satisfied with Beijing's efforts.

In recent days, the Chinese have restarted certain expeditions of rare earth materials, but they have been limited, according to sales of sales. American companies remain concerned about their access to critical Chinese supplies.

“I'm sure I'm going to talk to President XI and I hope we will find it,” said Trump.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said on Friday that the two parties “had maintained communication on their respective concerns in the economic and commercial fields” since the officials met in Geneva almost three weeks ago.

But the embassy also said that the Chinese government had “on several occasions raised concerns in the United States concerning its abuse of export control in the computer flea sector and other related practices”.

The two countries are in a race to develop advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, Washington seeking to limit China access to the most advanced computer flea.

“China once again urges the United States to immediately correct its erroneous actions, to stop discriminatory restrictions against China and to jointly maintain consensus among high-level talks in Geneva,” said the embassy.

'Play hard to get'

Sun Yun, director of the Chinese program at the Think Tank Center, based in Washington, said: “I think the Chinese play hard to obtain with commercial talks.”

Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, accused the United States on Friday of exceeding the concept of national security by politicizing business issues. He called acts by “malicious attempts in the United States to block and suppress China”.

“We firmly oppose this and resolutely defend our legitimate rights and interests,” said Lin.

Bessent said in an interview Thursday on Fox News' “report” that talks with China had blocked.

Given the complexity and extent of the negotiations, “this will force the two leaders to weigh with each other,” said Bessent. “They have a very good relationship. And I am convinced that the Chinese comes to the table when President Trump will make his preferences known.”

Greer said on CNBC on Friday that China had not deleted non -pricing obstacles, as agreed.

“We have not seen the flow of some of these critical minerals as they were supposed to do,” said Greer.

Greer also said that US officials “had not seen the flow of some of these critical minerals as they are supposed to do.”

“We are very concerned about it,” he said, adding: “The Chinese go around their compliance, which is completely unacceptable and must be addressed.”

Greer also rejected the assertion that the administration's legal defeat this week had harmed US negotiations, although he declared in court a few days earlier that such an unfavorable decision would affect diplomatic efforts.

“All the other countries with which I take care of the negotiations simply treat this as a kind of bump on the road, rather than a fundamental change,” said Greer. “So I feel quite confident about the case, and if the case goes in the other direction, we also have other tools.”

In December, China announced export prohibitions to the United States of critical minerals, including gallium, germanium and antimony. He announced more export controls on rare earth minerals in April, in response to Trump prices.

China dominates the transformation and production of many critical minerals, and it seems to continue to build a government system that would monitor and extinguish global minerals to businesses around the world. This week, the Chinese government has met with national and European flea companies to inform them about how to request licenses for rare earths, according to Chinese state media.

In a statement this week, the Chinese trade ministry said that the security and stability of the world of flea supply chain “faced serious challenges” and that it “resolutely” rejected “unilateralism and intimidation”.

The impact of Trump's prices has become evident in the data related to trade, which showed on Friday that imports of goods dropped by almost 20% in April. This is the greatest monthly drop never recorded. The commercial deficit of the goods has almost halved, to around 88 billion dollars.

The information of this article was provided by Josh Boak and Didi Tang of the Associated Press and by Alan Rapper, Tony Romm and Ana Swanson of the New York Times.