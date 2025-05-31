A rich philanthrope in a night safari in Namibia was mutilated to death by a lion when he ventured to use the toilets.

Bernd Kebbel, 59, was killed almost instantly on Friday morning while his wife Conny, 57, listened to the horror of their tent, the Daily mail reported. Kebbel would have slept in a tent with his wife above a 4×4 on a campsite when he resigned in the middle of the night and met his end in a camp in northern Namibia.

Police inquiry added that there was not many Kebbel could have been to repel the attack.

Fortunately, it would have been fast because a human does not correspond to a lioness who is at her peak, said a Lion expert Namibian Email. There are only 60 desert lions in this region of Kunane where the attack occurred and, in this particular area, around the Hoanib camp, perhaps a dozen at most.

A Lioness known locally under the name of Charlie is suspected of having made the attack. The authorities said the lioness will likely be driven out and killed to prevent other attacks.

Philanthrope Bernd Kebbel was killed by a lion during a safari in northern Namibia. Arterra / Universal Images Group via Getty

Kebbel, an outdoor man and passionate businessman, had the off -road center in the Namibian capital, Windhoek, for many years, which has bought and sold 4×4 safari vehicles and other accessories for wildlife businesses. Kebbel was also known as a supporter passionate about wildlife in the region, giving large sums of money to protect the population of Lions, The sun reportedSo much so that an adult male lion was appointed in his honor. The lion had to be killed later due to becoming an animal problem and attacking local fauna.

Kebbel is survived by his adult children, Dieter and Heidi, both at the end of the twenties, who would return home to Windhoek to be with their mother.