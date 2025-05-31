Politics
Lion kills a businessman rich in bathroom travel went wrong in Namibia
A rich philanthrope in a night safari in Namibia was mutilated to death by a lion when he ventured to use the toilets.
Bernd Kebbel, 59, was killed almost instantly on Friday morning while his wife Conny, 57, listened to the horror of their tent, the Daily mail reported. Kebbel would have slept in a tent with his wife above a 4×4 on a campsite when he resigned in the middle of the night and met his end in a camp in northern Namibia.
Police inquiry added that there was not many Kebbel could have been to repel the attack.
Fortunately, it would have been fast because a human does not correspond to a lioness who is at her peak, said a Lion expert Namibian Email. There are only 60 desert lions in this region of Kunane where the attack occurred and, in this particular area, around the Hoanib camp, perhaps a dozen at most.
A Lioness known locally under the name of Charlie is suspected of having made the attack. The authorities said the lioness will likely be driven out and killed to prevent other attacks.
Kebbel, an outdoor man and passionate businessman, had the off -road center in the Namibian capital, Windhoek, for many years, which has bought and sold 4×4 safari vehicles and other accessories for wildlife businesses. Kebbel was also known as a supporter passionate about wildlife in the region, giving large sums of money to protect the population of Lions, The sun reportedSo much so that an adult male lion was appointed in his honor. The lion had to be killed later due to becoming an animal problem and attacking local fauna.
Kebbel is survived by his adult children, Dieter and Heidi, both at the end of the twenties, who would return home to Windhoek to be with their mother.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/lion-kills-wealthy-businessman-in-bathroom-trip-gone-wrong-in-namibia/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Light earthquake shook Karachi. No damage was reported
- The details of the American-Chinese trade in Bessent will be repelled 'when Trump, Xi will speak
- Trumps Planned Destruction of Fema is an additional fear of this seasonal season
- Erdogan holds talks with Bulgarian and Somali presidents
- Boris Johnson thinks Trump can do what he said
- China invites us to “stop encouraging conflicts” to Hegseth Row
- 2025 Memorial Cup Preview Knights vs. Tigers 1 June
- Mixed economic news after the final surprise fare
- Trump's prices do not disappear, says the best adviser
- PBKS Star “ ready to take injections '' to qualify 2 tie as fear looms for Jonny Bastow, Suryakumar Yadav
- The political dilemma of President Prabowo, Vice -President Gibran, and the former head of state Jokowi – Nusantarapos.co.id
- Northern Lights UK: MET Office predicts visibility tonight