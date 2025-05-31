



The Turkish authorities have intensified a radical repression against opposition officials, holding five mayors and issuing dozens of arrest warrants in a campaign widely considered to target the popular mayor of Istanbuls, Ekrem Mamolu, after his challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdoans, the long -standing imprips. According to the Anadolu press agency, the police went down to the municipal offices in Istanbul and arrested three district mayors of the main party of the Republican Peoples (CHP), as well as a former CHP legislator. Two additional mayors of CHP in the southern province of Adana were also detained, bringing the total number of arrests to 30. The arrests are involved in an intensification pressure on Mamolu, which was imprisoned in March for accusations of corruption and terrorism which he denied vehemently. The 53 -year -old mayor, for a long time as a most formidable Erdoans political rival, accused the Turkish president of the armament of the judiciary to eliminate political threats before the future elections. President Erdoan went so far as to accuse the municipality of Istanbul of functioning as a criminal organization, intensifying what criticisms say they are a politically motivated attack against one of the turkey the last centers of power led by the opposition. The backlash was fierce. The imprisonment of Mamolus has sparked the biggest antigo -government manifestations in Türkiye since the demonstrations of Gezi Park 2013, attracting tens of thousands in the streets and galvanizing the feeling of opposition on the national level. Opinion polls have constantly shown that Mamolu as a leading competitor capable of overthrowing Erdoan in a direct presidential competition a perspective which now seems increasingly distant under the current repression. Political agitation rocked the markets. Investors, frightened by instability, prompted the Central Bank of turns to burn through around 50 billion dollars of its reserves to consolidate the besieged Lira, which continues to hover near the low records. The country's main stock market index has plunged 17% since the arrest of Mamolus. In response to inflation and capital flight, the central bank was forced to increase interest rates to 46% a spectacular increase intended to counter annual inflation to 38%. Despite these efforts, the new data published on Friday showed that the Turkish economy has only increased by 2% in the first quarter, an underperforming of analysts' expectations and supporting the economy of $ 1.3 billion more. While the criticisms of NATO allies have remained relatively in a dull, the European Union began to express its concerns. Nacho Snchez Amor, the rapporteur of European parliaments on Turkey, visited Mamolu in prison on Friday and posted on the social media platform X, urging Ankara to respect the rule of law and to release the mayor of the opposition. The AK party in power insists that arrests are legally justified and not politically motivated. No one is above the law, government representatives said on public declarations several times. However, the CHP called Foul. The president of the parties, Zgr Zel, convened an emergency meeting of the CHP legislators and local officials of Istanbul to develop a response to the last wave of detentions. Since March, hundreds of CHP members and Municipal Staff of Istanbul have been arrested in what opposition figures say they are a systematic effort to dismantle their political infrastructure in the largest and most influential city. While Erdoan tightens his grip and the opposition of turkeys withdrew from the escalation of judicial and political pressure, the fate of Mamolu and with him, the democratic future of the country remains a critical point of international control and domestic resistance.

