



Jaipur: BJP National President JP Nadda said on Saturday that Operation Sindoor showed that the country was proud and safe under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also claimed that the force of the India, as well as its military capacity, had been demonstrated after the operation. Under Prime Minister Modi, the nation feels proud and safe. Today, the country is moving forward with new definitions and dimensions of national security, he said, addressing party workers during its day visit to Jaipur. The surrender of Pakistan is proof of the strength of our army and the capacity of management of Prime Minister Modi. Whether surgical strikes, air strikes or operation Sindoor India clearly said that if someone dares to harm us, the answer will be given when entering their territory, Nadda said. He also congratulated the armed forces and granted a gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for what he called a “new era of daring and clear national security policy”. Questioning the hostile intentions of the Pakistans, the Minister of the Union said that Operation Sindoor was not over and will continue. If necessary, the army will show its prowess even more, he said, adding that the success of operations reflects the strategic resolution of India and the bravery of its armed forces. Earlier in the day, Nadda, with the chief minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, attended the conference of women of empowerment organized on the occasion of the 300th birthday of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in Jaipur. The duo also pointed out the 150 Kalika units of the Rajasthan police. JP Nadda pointed out the 150 Kalika units of the Rajasthan police (Etv Bharat) Nadda has also distributed cash assistance funds between beneficiaries under various diets. At least 1,800 women received loans as part of the Lakhpati Didi loan program, while 32,755 girls received assistance as part of the Lado incentive program. In addition, 17,000 girls received pre-matric scholarships, 152 girls received pre-matric scholarships for cleaners and 19,183 girls were transferred under the Shiksha Yojana distant from Balika for the reimbursement of costs. Likewise, 6,489 girls received the Gargi Award and the Padmakshi Award, in addition to help as part of the girl education promotion program. Under the Kalibai Bhil Medhavi Chhatra Scooty Yojana, 2000 Girls Scooty were distributed. Apart from that, the Garbh Ki Pathshala Yojana, the Swasth Nari Chetna Abhiyan and the management program of gestational diabetes in the first phase were launched in 4,125 institutions selected in 10 districts. A digital coffee book on the national tobacco control program was also published during this. JP Nadda District Learn more India will give an adapted response to people responsible for the Pahalgam terrorist attack: Nadda ECI wishes to meet the BJP delegation for strengthening the electoral process

