Thousands of identity cards, passports blocked on participation in the riots of May 9





Listen to the article

National passports and identity cards of thousands of people linked to May 9, 2023, riots were blocked. More than 5,500 citizens of Lahore and other cities and cities in Punjab had their blacklist passports, officials of the Ministry of Passport and Immigration said at local media.

The revelation occurred one day after the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad was sentenced and sentenced 11 accused on various prison conditions and fines in affairs related to violence on May 9, 2023, to attack the Ramna police station, attacking the police, by putting firing properties and spreading terrorism.

On May 9, cases referred to violent attacks against state facilities in 2023 after the arrest of the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, on corruption accusations. Several people were arrested in these cases, which were tried and sentenced by military courts as well as ATCs in different cities.

Read more: 19 sentenced on May 9th Gets granted sorry

Regarding the blocking of passports and national identity cards, sources have declared that names have been reported according to the geo-cloture data, which captured mobile or fixed numbers detected near the protest sites. In many cases, these data alone have led to individuals added to the black list, even without direct participation of participation.

Some of the affected people have submitted proof of innocence to the police and organizations responsible for the application of laws. However, their names remain on the blacklist, which prompted hundreds to file legal disputes before the courts.

The High Court of Lahore has taken over dozens of these cases and summoned passport officials as well as relevant files. In several hearings, officials submitted documents confirming the black list of passports.

Read more: Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid charged in the case of May 9 riots

During the procedure, it appeared that many people worked in government or private offices and had only called family members during the troubles, but were still reported due to the location data of their mobile phone.

In the judicial files, the Department of Passport and Immigration said that it did not hold the power to add or delete the names of the black list. This power, he said, rests with the Ministry of the Interior, which manages both the blacklist and the exit control list (ECL).

The ministry would have put names on the black list for any degree of involvement in the events of May 9. Those whose passports have expired cannot renew them until their names are erased.

May 9 riots

The riots of May 9 broke out on a national level after the arrest of the former Prime Minister and founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, after which the leaders and workers of the PTI organized demonstrations targeting civil and military facilities, including the house of Jinnah and the general seat (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The soldiers condemned events as “Black Day” and decided to try the demonstrators under the Army Act.

Following the troubles, many members of the PTI were arrested and tried before the military courts. In December, a military court sentenced 25 people, including the nephew of Imran Khan, Hassan Khan Niazi, then sentenced 60 others.

Read also: will not allow Mayhem again on May 9

In January, 19 convicts had forgiven their convictions following successful mercy calls, although PTI expressed its dissatisfaction on the limited number of pardons.

The military trials had initially been interrupted following a decision of the Supreme Court, but resumed following the instructions of the court to finalize the matters pending and announce judgments for the persons involved in violent incidents.

The president of the PTI, the lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, firmly opposed the trials of civilians in the military courts, citing constitutional concerns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2548783/id-cards-passports-of-thousands-of-individuals-blocked-over-involvement-in-may-9-riots The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos