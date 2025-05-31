A British businessman was sensitively accused of spying China and plotting to pass sensitive military technology to Beijing.

John Miller, 63, was arrested on the FBI orders following a bite operation and is now awaiting extradition to the United States.

The court documents seen by the mail on Sunday show that Mr. Miller refers to the Chinese leader Xi Jinping as “the boss” during intercepted telephone calls.

The FBI said it had demonstrated its “awareness that it was acting in the direction and control of the [Chinese] government'.

Last night, neighbors of the house of five rooms of the businessman of 1.5 million houses in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, expressed their perplexity to the news and called him a “respectable family”.

His wife volunteers in his local church and the couple's daughter attended a leading public school. One of them said: “They are the perfect family to have as neighbors.”

The documents filed before the Wisconsin Oriental District Court in Milwaukee allege that Mr. Miller tried to buy military equipment in the United States for the popular liberation army, including missile launchers, air defense radars and black microdrones '' who can fly inside the feet of enemy soldiers and enter buildings from the spy of troops.

The other equipment he attempted to obtain included a portable apparatus approved by the National Agency for the American Security Security Communication of “classified and sensitive national security information”.

According to court documents, Mr. Miller suggested passing a smuggling device by sticking it in a food mixer. He said he could then be “sent via DHL or Fedex to Hong Kong”.

The revelation comes as America warned that China is preparing to invade Taiwan.

Mr. Miller, who qualified as a recruitment specialist, was taken in a bite after the “arms dealers” with whom he negotiated FBI agents.

He was arrested on April 24 during a business trip to Belgrade, Serbia, where he was detained last night.

He is accused of having plotted with the Chinese national based in the United States, Cui Guanghai, 43 years old. If he is found guilty, the two men risk up to 40 years in prison.

A 67 -page indictment stipulates that in December 2023, the messages intercepted by the FBI showed that Mr. Miller communicated with an unknown person a “list of Christmas wishes which included the equipment and radar technology”.

The list includes an offer of 37,000 for a laptop Missile Stinger, 148,000 for two military drones, 668,000 for an AGM-88e anti-radiation missile system and 1.5 million for an air defense radar system.

Mr. Miller told an FBI infiltration agent that the equipment would be retro-insufficient or copied in China. His government, he said, was willing to pay two to three times the cost to acquire such equipment.

The accusation act also accuses the pair of setting up a surveillance and harassment operation in the United States against a Chinese-American artist, a vocal critic of President XI, hiring an investigator to put a follow-up device on his car.

It was said that Mr. Miller was trying to prevent him from protesting during a XI visit to San Francisco in November 2023.

The United States Vice-Procureur General Todd Blanche said: “The defendants have targeted an American resident for exercising his constitutional right to freedom of expression and conspired to American military technology sensitive to the Chinese regime. It is a blatant assault on both our national security and our democratic values.

“The Ministry of Justice will not tolerate foreign repression on American soil, and we will authorize hostile nations to infiltrate or exploit our defense systems.”

According to the indictment, Mr. Miller and Cui hired two people to buy an “embarrassing” sculpture that the artist showed that Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on his knees on sand, naked upwards. This decision was apparently intended to prevent the artist from displaying the work during a demonstration.

“The harassment regime has placed the victim in a reasonable fear for his security and the security of his immediate family,” the accusation said. FBI investigators are unbeknown to Mr. Miller, the two people he hired were FBI investigators.

At one point, he ordered them to reduce the artist's car tires. They sent him photos to show that they had done as he had asked him, but in reality, simply dropped the tires.

In addition, Mr. Miller and Cui instructed someone else to stage a protest against a visit to the president of Taiwan in the United States.

This person, who was in fact an informant of the FBI, was specifically invited to ensure that the demonstrators held certain signs calling on the United States not to intervene in the tensions of Taiwan-Chinese

The accusation act indicates: “Miller specifically asked that the protest panels include the following messages:” do not involve us in your war “; “Do not let Taiwan become Ukraine 2”; “First wait for America. The FBI informant hired actors to act as demonstrators in the false demonstration, the indictment said.

The deputy director of the FBI, Dan Bongino, said: “The accused would have plotted to harass and interfere with an individual who criticized the actions of the People's Republic of China while exercising their rights of freedom of expression protected by the Constitution in the United States. The same individuals are also responsible for trying to obtain and export sensitive American military technology to China.

“I want to congratulate the good work of the FBI and our partners in the United States and abroad to put an end to these illegal activities.” After returning to the United States after a visit to China in June 2023, Mr. Miller boasted for the infiltrated investigators he had met high-ranking officials from the Chinese government. He said that “travel could not have been better”.

His wife answered the door of their house last night, where a Mercedes stood on the journey. She said that she didn't know anything about her arrest and added: “I'm not with Mr. Miller.”

A neighbor said, “We know that John has often been in the Far East for his work. We would see it, so it would not be round for a few weeks or more at the same time, but we had thought nothing about it. We knew that his work involved a lot of trips, but we didn't really know what it was.

According to the registers of house companies, Mr. Miller has been a majority administrator or shareholder of at least nine companies, in particular the TEFL dissolved tefl china ltd. Tefl generally means teaching English as a foreign language.

Last night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “We provide consular assistance to a British national after his arrest in Serbia in April and we are in contact with local authorities and his family.