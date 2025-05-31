The Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Arabhchi said that Iran considered “unacceptable” nuclear weapons, reiterating the country's long-standing position in the midst of delicate negotiations with the United States.

Western governments have long suspected Iran to seek to develop a nuclear weapon capacity to counter a largely suspected but not declared arsenal of its Arch-in-Feu Israel.

“If the problem is nuclear weapons, yes, we also consider this unacceptable type of weapon,” Araghchi said Iran's main negotiator in talks on Saturday. “We agree with them on this question.”

TRT Global – Iran, European powers to hold nuclear talks in Trkiye Iran should talk to Great Britain, France and Germany in Trkiye on Friday, after US President Donald Trump said that a nuclear agreement with Tehran “approached”.

New nuclear agreement

Iran held five series of discussions with the United States looking for a new nuclear agreement to replace the agreement with the main powers that President Donald Trump abandoned during his first mandate in 2018.

The two governments disagree on the Iranian uranium enrichment program, which, according to Washington, must stop but that Tehran insists that it is his right under the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

Nevertheless, Trump said on Wednesday that “we had very good discussions with Iran”, adding that he had warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the strike of his nuclear installations because she would not be “appropriate at the moment”.

Israel has repeatedly threatened military action, after hitting the Iranian air defenses during two shooting for shooting last year.

Trump did not exclude military action but said that he wanted the space to conclude an agreement first, and also said that Israel, not the United States, would take the lead in such strikes.