Foreign awareness efforts focused on worship left India without friends

When the Modi regime of May 16 announced its decision to send delegations to all parties abroad to explain the India position, it surprised a lot. Mainly because it was a time when all the establishment was in a triumphant mood.>

Amit Shah, the second in the hierarchy of governments of the Bharatiya Janata party, praised the Sindoor operation as a Point of turning in the India security doctrine And praised the decisive leadership of the PMS for success.>

India claimed His Air Force had managed to bypass and block the air defense systems for the manufacturing of China Pakistanals. Many were in an exuberant mood.>

Why then did the Modi team deemed necessary to request the cooperation of oppositions for its improvement in image abroad? What factors have forced a strong leader like him to descend, so to speak, and to court the oppositions support his new anti-terrorism doctrine?>

In all, 59 deputies belonging to different parts were written to visit 32 countries. Some delegations were led by opposition members and others by that of the National Democratic Alliance. They had to meet the respective parliamentary countries, academics, Think-Tank members and journalists to explain the doctrine of governments.>

Unfortunately, from the start, the delegation plan intended was involved in controversies. Unlike anterior PMS, the current regime has played policy with the selection of members of the delegation of opposition parties. He arbitrarily chose his favorites from other parties. Shashi Tharoor, a post-ideology archetypal politician, was chosen from the main opposition congress, without taking into account his own list of candidates.>

Apparently, to avoid complications, congress, did not have a problem and let Tharoor be in the list. A similar thing has happened in the case of TMC. An angry Mamata Banerjee retaliated and boycotted the delegation. But in the case of Banerjees, The Modis side has sold And let his nephew abhishek banerjee be a member.>

When Uddhav Thackerays Shiv Sena threatened to boycott, the Modi side once again descended And agreed to include his Priyanka Chaturvedi.>

In the case of Shashi Tharoor, of course, a different scenario seems to take place. For over a year, Tharoor has sent confusing signals on his future plans. NOW greet Pinarayi Vijayan, now detaching support The diplomacy of the Modi governments, and now, praise its awareness program for Islamic countries. Tharoors' options, it seems, depends on his own career calculations.>

Will Tharoor finally make the man who once describe Him like that with a girlfriend of 50 RS? Will the PM forgive Tharoor who had ridiculed His kind of Howdy Modi crowd management. Or modification will he eat from the crow Tharoors 56 inch Snier?>

Modis he repeated the addressing of the crowd as mitron (Friends) had also been a subject of Wisecrack brute tharoors. Much more dangerous than omicron is O, Mitron, the man who now finds virtues in Modi, had earlier said.>

I stand with Modi jiwas also Another sneer Shashi Tharoor does in Modi. It was in a ridiculous reference to Indias Nod to create a buffer zone in 2020 on the Chinese border.>

Leave aside Tharoor. The stakes are really crucial problems. The hard truth was that the four -day war in May exhibited our foreign celebrities. Since the takeover of Modi in 2014, our foreign policy paradigm has undergone drastic reshaping. Suddenly, we have abandoned the foreign policy tested during the time that successive governments followed, including the vajpayes.>

Instead, interior policy focused on worship has been extended to the conduct of foreign affairs. Foreign policy is assimilated to the projection of the character of Modis abroad. At the beginning, a very available foreign signatory was invited, preferably in Gujarat, and treated with Modi Shows.>

Remember the Namaste Trump Show at the Ahmedabads Narendra Modi stadium and the to rent out Did he shower on the Trump family in February 2020? The first to be treated in Ahmedabad was Xi Jinping in September 2014. Modi had then established his own protocol. Then it was the turn of the Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.>

However, subsequent events have discovered the limits of personality -based foreign policy. The president of the Mallikarjun Kharge congress said Modi made 151 visits abroad in 72 countries. He made up to 10 trips to us. No one has so far contradicted Kharge figures.>

How many of these countries have resisted India and approved the doctrine of Modis' new doctrine of terrorism? Unfortunately, marketing has avoided taking sides in complete safety on the war of India-Pakistan. Instead, as the former Minister of Foreign Affairs wrote, Nirupama Rao, they all have been securely limited to the appeal on both sides which, according to her, is a false ambiguity. Thus they treaty Pakistan as a co-equal party.>

The hyper-nationalist coverage of the Indian media marked by exaggeration and triumphalism has also created a parallel reality. This has widened the perception gap and helped Pakistan present itself as a victim rather than an exporter of terrorism. Thus, this allowed Pakistan to dodge the meticulous examination, it said. Such triumphalism has made it difficult to control the battle of stories abroad.>

Consider the strong extravagance of one year in 2023 leading to the G20 summit on September 9 and 10, 2023. The whole government was drafted to present Modis Amrit Kaal. It was a full Modi show. The national media had announced the arrival of Vishwaguru to lead the country. But when India was faced with a crisis, none of these countries went beyond the ambiguity between India and Pakistan.>

Look at the India neighbors. None of them extended to us unreserved support. India had a very publicized first policy of neighbors. At the beginning of last year, the external affairs of S. Jaishankar spoke of the first policy of the Modis district. Then we to have Saarc and Bimstec, but with different functions. None of these countries arose to the extent of unreserved support to India. We must think about this international reality.>

Rahul Gandhi A request Three relevant questions to the Minister of External Affairs: >>

Why had India been traced with Pakistan?

Why did only one country support India to condemn Pakistan?

What was the role of Trumps in the forcing of a ceasefire when the war was moving in favor of the India?>

>

The BJP can, as it does regularly, derived Rahul Gandhi as echoing the voice of Pakistan or as propaganda enemy tool. This can, all the most, bring congratulations from the converts, but what we need is a convincing response.>

In a video of May 17, Jaishankar was seen saying that India had informed Pakistan before attacking terrorist targets. Gandhi also asked for clarification from the Minister for having alerted them to imminent attacks. It took Jaishankar a full week to deny that the alert was not done before but afterwards. It was in a consultative panel meeting May 26>

India has a tradition of resisting national challenges in the 1960s. No one in the past had played in politics with the selection of deputies to be included in foreign delegations. There has been a non -written consensus in politics to jointly fight natural calamities, external threats and the scourge of terrorism.>

Each Prime Minister of the recent past has obtained full opposition cooperation. During the first days, the Inter-Parle Union (IPU) and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) were considered to be quite influential. It was shortly after the Indian-Pakistani war in 1971. Directed by Lok Sabha Gs Dhillon, the IPU Indian delegation at IPU had leaders such as Pranab Mukherjee, Jyotirmoy Basu and Shankar Dayal Sharma. The Indian team had succeeded managed To obtain a resolution highlighting its views.>

>

At the time, several spicy stories were in circulation to illustrate the liberal political culture widespread among the political elites before the takeover of Modi in 2014. One of them was a video in which Vajpayee revealed how it was included in the delegation of the Indias Saarc which allowed him to seek better medical treatment abroad.>

Vajpayee Said in the video: One way or another, Rajiv Ji [Gandhi] came to know my fate. He called me and decided to include me in the UN delegation. I became a full member and all the expenses were paid by the government.>

In 1994, then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao Sent a bipartite team to the United Nations Human Rights Commission to thwart the resolution supported by Pakistan on cashmere. Sheikh Abdullah and Vajpayee were one of the opposition leaders.>

After Mumbai's 26/11 attacks, Manmohan Singh also made a similar diplomatic offensive. The Multipartite delegation had delivered irrefutable files on the participation of Pakistans. AfterwardsPakistan has been placed in the list of financial action working groups.>

Sitting in the central room, initiates of the time like Jaswant Singh, ML Fotedar and Sitaram Kesri used to tell similar stories. Now the central room itself has been deprived of its role as a platform for political interactions.>

Such a joke in the central room as cited in an English daily details how Manmohan Singh had invited Vajpayee, LK Advani, Jashwant Singh and Brajesh Mishra for the birthday of Vajpayes on December 25. It was in response to Vajpayes earlier reminder of Singh: AAP Kabhi Humein Khilayiye, Pilayiye (Wine US, dine us one day). On the table was vajpayes favorite dish Jumbo shrimps. Manmohan Singh had also invited the opposition chief to join the Saarc top delegation, whom he had easily accepted.>

The thread has in these columns earlier tell How the former BJP PM also wondered after Sonia Gandhis Health. Later, he invited Gandhi to direct the Indians to the 2001 delegation to Saarc. Such was the cordial behavior among the political leaders of the pre-modern era and before the advent of vindictive policy.>

P. Raman is a veteran journalist and political commentator.>