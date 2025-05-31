



President Donald Trump's approval rating fell to a new lower, according to the country's most precise sounder.

The latest Atlasintel survey, conducted between 21 and 21 May 21 in 3,469 adults, shows that Trump's approval rating fell to 45%, while 54% disapprove of.

This is the lowest note in his second mandate so far. In previous Atlasintel surveys, its approval varied between 46 and 50%, while its disapproval varied between 49 and 52%.

The survey had an error margin of +/- 2 percentage points.

Why it matters

Atlasintel was classified by the most precise survey company of the 2024 elections by the veteran of the Nate Silver investigation and was previously appointed the most precise sounder of the 2020 elections by 538.

Recent surveys had shown the approval of Trump Rampant after a period of decline after the introduction of his prices of the “Liberation Day” in April, which saw the scholarship drop.

But the surveys published in recent days show a more complicated image of Trump's support.

President Donald Trump in the oval office of the White House on May 30, 2025, to the president of Washington DC, Donald Trump, in the oval office of the White House on May 30, 2025, in Washington DC Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images that

The decline in the drop in trump approval the number of Americans who assess its overall performance as an excellent “or” good “went from 46% in February to only 39% in May, according to Atlasintel.

During the same period, those who assess its performance as “poor” or “very poor” increased from 47% to 54%, indicating a clear erosion of support over the year.

The decrease in overall approval is reflected in public assessments of Trump management of the main national problems. On immigration – One of the characteristic concerns of Trump – 53% of respondents now say that his performance is poor, against only 47% who consider him positively.

Similarly, in the field of the American economy, formerly a force for Trump, only 42% now give it positive notes, while 54% assess its performances as poor or terrible. This marks a notable drop from April, when economic approval has briefly checked.

Trump is still doing worse on issues such as health care and national debt. Only 38% of Americans think that he manages health care well, while 53% disapprove of. On the national debt, a significant gap remains, with only 42% approving and 54% disapproving.

His approach to safeguarding democracy has also aroused criticism, with a deficit of 6 points between positive (47%) and negative (53%) notes, although this reflects a slight improvement compared to April.

Even in areas like Chinese-American competition, where Trump had previously maintained relatively balanced support, the feeling tilted more negatively. In May, 53% disapprove of its management of the problem, compared to 45% that approve.

But the Atlasintel survey breaks from other recent polls, which have shown that Trump's approval notes have shot in recent weeks after a period of decline following the introduction of its “Liberation Day” tariffs in April. The movement of politics rocked the markets, causing a strong sale before a possible takeover and a break on the prices by the administration.

Since then, economic anxiety has died. Consumer confidence experienced a surprising increase in May. The board of directors declared an increase at 98, much higher than the planned reading of 87.1 and 86 April. It was the biggest jump of a month in more than a year.

At the same time, Trump's general approval ratings are on the rebound. The Newsweek tracker is currently showing that 47% approves Trump's professional performance, while 50% disapprove of. Earlier this month, its approval rating was 44%, while its disapproval rate was firmly in the 1950s.

Others have shown the same trend. The latest Insider Advantage survey, carried out from May 17 to 19 among 1,000 probable voters, gave Trump a net approval of +11 points, with 55% approval and 44% disapproval. It was up compared to a net approval of +2 points in early May, when 46% approved and 44% disapproved.

And in the latest McLaughlin and Associates survey, carried out between May 21 and 21, among 1,000 voters, Trump's approval rating was 51%, against 48% in a survey in April, while hidden disapproval was 44%, compared to 52% before.

However, the overall trend in polls is stability, some showing that its notes have not changed substantially beyond a drop of 1 or 2 points – in the margin of error – or have not changed at all.

This includes the most recent Quantus Insights survey, carried out from May 18 to 20, which showed a 48% Trump approval rating, while 48% disapproved. This is unchanged from a survey carried out earlier in May, and a survey in April also showed that its approval rating was 48%, while its 50%disapproval rating.

PolldateAPPPROVEDISAPPPROVEUSSESSSESSSESSESSEXTEX30-MAY5346YOUGOV / Economistmay 23-2644452 MORNING CONSULTMAY 23-254850YOUGOV / YAHOMAY 22-274154MCLAULULLLINMAY 21-265144ADLASINELMAY 21-21454RMG 20-294950AMERICAN GROUPEMAY CONSECTION 17-204155SIDEID AD ENTERMAY 17-195544RAUTERS / IPSOSMAY 16-184252

Meanwhile, a survey of the American research group, carried out on March 17 to 20 among 1,100 adults, imposed 41% of the Trump approval rating at only 2 points from April. His disapproval increased from 53% to 55%.

And the last CIVIQS survey, carried out on May 17 to 20 among 1,018 registered voters, put Trump's approval from a point, and his disapproval lowered by 1 point. The same trend occurred in the latest Yougov / Economist survey, carried out from May 23 to 26 in 1,660 adults, which put its approval to 44% and its disapproval at 52%.

The latest Yougov / Yahoo survey, carried out from May 22 to 27 in 1,560 adults, lowered Trump approval to 41% and its disapproval up from 1 point to 54%.

In the latest survey of Morning Consion, conducted from May 23 to 25 among the 2,237 registered voters, the Trump approval rating was unchanged at 48% while its disapproval increased from 1 point to 51%. And in the latest RMG Research / Napolitan News survey, conducted from May 20 to 19 among 3,000 registered voters, Trump's approval increased from 1 to 49%, while his disapproval was unchanged at 50%.

How Trump's approval rating compared to the first trimester

The Realclearpolitics tracker shows that on May 31, 2017, Trump's approval rating was 40%, while his disapproval rating was 54%. This gave him a clear point of approval of -14 points, which makes Trump more popular now than at the same time at his first visit to the oval office.

How Trump's approval rating compared to Biden

The approval rating of 47% of Trump is lower than that of former president Joe Biden at the same time of his presidency. On May 31, 2021, Biden was 54%, with a 42%disapproval rating, according to Realclearpolitics.

While Trump began his second term with his highest approval note, according to Gallup's first survey on Trump's second term, carried out between January 21 and 27, he was still less popular than any president since 1953 at the start of a mandate and the only one starting with a contribution rating less than 50%. Gallup said Biden started his first mandate with a 57%approval rating.

According to compiled data from Gallup by the American Presidency Project, Trump ranks well below other modern presidents after 100 days, dating from Dwight Eisenhower, who had a 73%approval rating.

Other higher approval ratings at 100 days include John F. Kennedy, 83%; Richard Nixon, 62%; Jimmy Carter, 63%; Ronald Reagan, 68%; George HW Bush, 56%; Bill Clinton, 55%; George W. Bush, 62%; And Barack Obama, 65%.

What happens next

Trump's approval rating could fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to the results of key events, including critical negotiations in the Russian-Ukraine war, the evolving tariff situation and concerns about a recession.

