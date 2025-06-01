A federal Cyprus already exists at the level of the mafiaSaid former Cypriot Prime Minister Turkish Ferdi Sabit Soyer.

A federation has been established in Cyprus. It was established unofficially and was produced in the form of a mafias. The southern mafias and the northern mafias, the gangs in Turkey and the gangs in Greece, have all trained a federation, he told the Kanal Sim television channel.

As such, he called Turkish Cypriot authorities to take a clear position in the fight against black money.

We must be able to prevent the danger that our country is included in the list of countries that whiten black money, he added.

Soyers comments came out of a series of revealing interviews published on the information website Bugun Kibris earlier in the year of Cemil Onal, the former financial advisor to the Cypriot Turkish businessman Halil Falyali.

Onal had alleged that Falyali was engaged in high -level money laundering and that he had links with drug rings that implied some of the most Powerful men in TürkiyeEncouraging the countryPrescent Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and former Prime Minister Binalim Yildirim.

In one of these interviews, Onal had referred to an association of several years between Falyali and the Cypriot businessman Greek Loukas Fanieros, alleging that Falyali may have had access to the European financial system across the south of Cyprus.

CEMIL ONAL

The south of the international banking channels of Cyprus and its members of the European Union may have served as a rear door for money launderingHe said, adding that the father of Fanieros Antonis Fanieros bleached the revenues of illegal bets through various companies for years.

He also alleged that Fanieros and Falyali were both involved in a network extending to Biélorussia and Curaao.

Falyali was shot down near Kyrenia in 2022, and Onal was shot down In Rijswijk, a suburbs of the Hague, May 1 of this year, shortly after the publication of the interviews.

He had himself been arrested in the Netherlands in 2023 in connection with the assassination of Falyali, but successfully fought extradition in Turkey by saying that his life would be in danger if it was returned to the country.

In addition to the interviews, he had, according to Bugun Kibris, delivered documents to American and Dutch intelligence, with a large part Good content of interviews referring to Falyalis allegedly alleged relations with the highest levels of turkey governmentAnd his power party AK.

In the center of his allegations are 45 or 46 cassettes that Falyali had kept and intended, if and if necessary, to use as blackmail against powerful characters.

File photo: Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hakan Fidan [Haber7]

According to Onal, Erdogan and Fidan, who were also involved in the illicit company, appointed the son of the long -standing ally of Erdogan and a former controller of his discretionary funds Maksut Serim as an ambassador of turkeys in the North in order to recover the carpets.

Yasin Ekrem Serim was appointed ambassadorlast Summerand, according to Onal,Said, get these cassettes and bring them back, that's how you will get started in the state.

However, it was reported that if the national intelligence organization (MIT) of the turkey had discovered that there was a total of 45 or 46 of this type, Serim only recovered 40 and kept the other five for itself.

The Turkeys presidential communications department has criticized allegations, also describing them as inflicted and unfounded, whileThe country's foreign ministry promised to takelegal actionabove the questionDescribing allegations as unfounded and not based on concrete evidence.