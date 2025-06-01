Women get up as pillars of India's progress, economic force: PM Modi

Bhopal, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the evolutionary role of women in the technological and economic landscape of India reflects how the nation put aside the old barriers which once prevented women from embracing modern progress.

He stressed that the government led by the Bharatiya Janata party is working actively to ensure that women are not only included in these transformative fields, but are at the forefront of innovation and the development of politicians.

Citing an example, he said that the agricultural sector is witnessing a revolution motivated by drone technology, and that Indian women lead this change with remarkable expertise. He was addressed to a large gathering of women in a program “ Mahila Shashaktikaran Mahasammelan '' (women of entered entered) organized to mark the celebration of the 300th birthday of Devi Ahilyabai Holker the venerated sovereign of Malwa.

Prime Minister Modi underlined the “Namo Drone Didi Abhiyan”, an initiative that has considerably strengthened the morale and income of rural women, granting them a new identity rooted in autonomy and technological competence.

In various fields, excellent women, become scientists, doctors, engineers and pilots. “The number of girls who pursue science and mathematics increase regularly, and their contributions to spatial exploration have been particularly remarkable,” said Prime Minister Modi, adding: “More than 100 scientists and engineers played a crucial role in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, highlighting India's commitment to show female excellence in the search for a cut.” “”

Prime Minister Modi recognized that India's start -up ecosystem had prospered, women playing a central role. Nearly 45% of the country's start -up directors are women, a testimony inspiring with their minds and their entrepreneurial leadership.

He stressed the importance of financial independence, noting that when women earn their income, their self -respect increases and their participation in household decisions becomes more important.

Over the past 11 years, his government has prioritized the economic empowerment of women, said Prime Minister Modi. Developing new measures taken in the last decade, Prime Minister Modi said: “Before 2014, millions of women did not have access to banking services. As part of the Jan-Dhan program, their accounts were opened, allowing direct financial support through various government initiatives. Women through the Urban and Rural India are now engaged in employment and entrepreneurs. ”

Citing the success of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, he noted that more than 75% of its beneficiaries are women. In addition, ten crores are affiliated with self-assistance groups, demonstrating their collective strength and determination.

In another initiative, “Lakhpati Didi”, Prime Minister Modi underlined the government's commitment to create three drivers of financially independent women as part of the program, with more than 1.5 crores that have already reached this status. Regarding the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat health initiative, Prime Minister Modi recalled an era when women hesitated to ask for medical aid during pregnancy, fearing that it is additional financial pressure on their family.

“The program has attenuated these concerns, guaranteeing free medical treatment up to five Lakh rupees for women in need,” he said. Progress of infrastructure has also played a crucial role in improving the lives of women, he said. Prime Minister Modi said that tap water supply in each house has attenuated domestic charges, allowing girls to focus on their education. Access to electricity, LPG and sanitation has improved quality of life for millions, not only as public services, but as a mark of respect for the dignity of women, said Prime Minister Modi.

He stressed that his government is guided by the noble principles of “Lokmata Ahilyabai”, whose visionary leadership continues to inspire political decisions today. “Women are at the heart of each major initiative, including housing projects, where four drip houses have been built, most of them registered in the name of women.

Many of these recipients have become, for the first time, owners, cement their status of main stakeholders in the progress of the country, “he said. The Prime Minister praised Ahilyabai as a boss of the craftsmanship who established industries to promote the famous Maheshwari Saree. Recalling his contributions to agriculture, the PM Modi highlighted the diversification of cultures, the farmers who were extended.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Ahilyabai's efforts to use vacant land for tribal and nomadic agriculture, a practice that remains relevant today. He praised the strength of Indian women, reaffirming that their empowerment leads to the prosperity of the nation.

Ians