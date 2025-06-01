British stews call Trump doubling the prices “ Another bodily blow '' '





British Steelmakers said that US President Donald Trump's decision doubled steel and aluminum taxes at 50% is “yet another bodily blow” for industry.

Trade Group UK Steel warned that certain orders could be delayed or canceled, with uncertainty surrounding certain expeditions which are already halfway across the Atlantic.

On Wednesday, the new import tax of 50% of Trump will come into effect. He will replace the 25% import tax that the American president announced earlier this year.

A spokesman for the British government said that he was engaging with the United States on the implications of the last tariff announcement to clarify the industry.

The United States agreed on May 8 to abandon import taxes on the United Kingdom Steel as part of a trade agreement with the United Kingdom, but the original price of 25% was maintained in place while the details of the agreement are concluded.

The director general of the United Kingdom Steel, Gareth Stace, said: “The agreement that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and President Donald Trump concluded just a few weeks ago a few weeks ago, he is not yet finalized, so this doubling of the prices plunges the British steel industry more in confusion … It is yet another British Steelmakers torrid.

“British steel companies are afraid of this morning that orders are now canceled, some of which are probably shipped through the Atlantic while we are talking.”

Stace said that the commercial group “would now press our government to finalize the agreement to eliminate the import tax of British steel and that it comes into force in an urgent manner”.

“British steelmakers should not have to pay for this new steep hike in American steel prices-all we want is to continue to produce steel that our American customers appreciate so strongly,” he said.

A spokesman for the British government said: “The United Kingdom was the first country to conclude a trade agreement with the United States earlier this month and we remain determined to protect British companies and jobs in the key sectors, including steel.”

The Guardian reported on Saturday that British Affairs Secretary Jonathan Reynolds would meet his American counterpart Jamieson Greer at an OECD meeting – a global forum of politicians – in Paris next week, where they will seek to suit a calendar to exempt the United Kingdom from American steel prices.

The United Kingdom exports a relatively low amount of steel and aluminum to the United States – around 700 m per year in total – but it is an important market.

The British situation should be relatively simple to solve, but until the details of the British-American agreement are developed, business with America is about to become more complicated and more expensive. We don't know how long.

The type of specialized steel that the United Kingdom exports to America-which is often used in things such as nuclear submarines-means that the United States would have trouble getting it elsewhere.

Trade without a price is mutually beneficial. But this is another reminder that with Trump, nothing can be excluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c17rzvvzr0ko The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos