



President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Botswana, Dithapelo Keorapetse, praised China for its commitment to the development of Africa. Mr. Keorapetse declared this Friday at the opening of the 4th dialogue on exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations in Dunhuang, China. The event is organized by the Chinese association for international understanding and the government of the Gansu province in China. The speaker, representing the delegates of Africa, highlighted the role of Chinas as a key partner in the socio-economic transformation of Africa. He cited infrastructure projects, technology transfer and educational exchanges as a cooperation pillars between China and Africa. He said that the support of Chinese played a decisive role in the progress of the Afras development program. From railways to digital innovation, our partnership illustrates mutual respect and progress shared under the principles of the global initiative of civilization. Mr. Keorapetse welcomed President Xi Jinpings three global initiatives: the global development initiative, the global security initiative and the global civilization initiative. According to Botswana's speaker, initiatives remain crucial even if they serve resources to generate new opportunities for the world South. He underlined the role of China in the development efforts of Botswanas since its independence in 1966. Keorapetse also highlighted China's instrumental role in improving the development of infrastructure in its countries and other advantages through bilateral cooperation of nations. He said that when Botswana won independence, we had less than 10 kilometers of paved roads. China has helped to rehabilitate our rail system, transforming 522 kilometers of track with an interest -free loan of $ 99 million. Beyond the progress of infrastructure, there is a flourishing cultural and educational exchange between the two nations, including the creation of the Confucius Institute of the University of Botswana in collaboration with the Normal University of Shanghai. These institutes play a central role in the promotion of the Chinese language and the facilitation of intercultural exchanges. Mr. Keorapetse, however, recognized the challenges that multilateralism face, including armed conflicts, world health crises, climate change and the rise of nationalism, which have hampered international cooperation. It is for this reason that we turn to China to associate with us in the world of world to mitigate the negative effects of these world challenges. We also repeat our commitment to continuous collaboration with China, he said. (HAS)

