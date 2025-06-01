Know the major-general Deddy Suryadi, the former assistant of Joko Widodo who became Pangdam Jaya





Newsmedia -The general commander of the TNI, AGUS SUBAYTEO, officially appointed Major-General Deddy Suryadadi as commander of the Military Command (Pangdam) Jaya replacing Major-General Rafael Granada Baay. The announcement of the rotation was contained in the decision of the TNI KEP commander number / 667 / V / 2025 and was signed on May 27, 2025. Before trusting to lead Kodam Jaya, Major-General Deddy had been Military Commander IV / Diponegoro. Read also: Moment of President Macron trying to reach the Buddhist statues at the Temple Temple of the Temple of Borobudur, Fadli Zon: he appreciated his visit Now the position he left was occupied by Major-General Achiruddin. Meanwhile, Major-General Rafael, who previously directed Kodam Jaya, was transferred to the main secretary of the State Intelligence Agency (Bin). Mayjen's career trip, Deddy Suryadi could not be separated from the spotlight. His figure is known as a former assistant to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. At that time, he assumed his assistance functions during the period from 2017 to 2019. Experience is an important part of its history, since the post of the president's help is often fulfilled by officers with great integrity and professional files. The former of the alumni of the 1996 military academy (AKMIL) came from the infantry branch and had traveled a long career in the elite unit of the Special Forces Command (Kopauss). Read also: President Macron shows his admiration for the temple of Borobudur and revealed the Indonesian-French partnership on culture In the elite unit of the Indonesian army, he occupied various strategic positions, ranging from Battalion 22 Group 2 / Sandi Yudha Commander, Dandenma Kopauss, to group 2 / Sandi Yudha in 2016-2017. Then, during the period 2021 to 2022, he exercised his duties as deputy general commander (Wadanjen) in the ranks of Kopasse. A year later, he was promoted to become the commander of the Kopauss General (Danjen), the peak position in the unit of the red beret, which he transported in 2023 until the beginning of 2024.

