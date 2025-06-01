“Modi Govt Speed ​​India”, Mallikarjun Kharge responds to CD remarks on Operation Sindoor – India News





The president of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the government of Modi accusing him of having deceived the nation about recent hostilities between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Kharges' reaction follows the recent remarks of the Defense Staff (CDS), recent remarks in an interview with Singapore, where he recognized the loss of Indian planes during the four-day military confrontation this month, while rejecting the pakistans of the abandonment of six Indian jets as absolutely incorrect. Modi government has misleaded the nation, said Khart. Our Indian Air Force pilots fought with huge bravery, risking their lives in the service of the country. While we have undergone losses, they all returned safely. We greet their courage, he added. Calling for transparency and responsibility, Kharge demanded the immediate summons of a special parliament session. In the wake of CDSS declarations, very important questions must be asked. These can only be done if a special parliament session is summoned immediately, he said in an article on X. Kharge called for a complete examination of the preparation for the India defense by an independent committee of experts, similar to the Kargil examination committee formed after the 1999 conflict with Pakistan. He also underlined the need to assess the strategic and operational gaps that may have led to tactical errors during Operation Sindoor. Kharge on Trumps' claims Kharge also pointed out that US President Donald Trumps, repeated statements that he had negotiated a cease-fire between India and Pakistan. This is a direct affront to the Shimla agreement, said Kharge, wondering why the government did not officially address Trump's statements or clarified the terms of the ceasefire that followed hostilities. “Instead of responding to Trump's claims or contacting the Affidavit filed by the US Secretary for Trade in the American Court of International Trade, the Prime Minister is on an electoral blitz, taking personal credit for the Valor of our armed forces, said Kharige and dodging the contours of the agreed,” Kharige said. The secretary general of Congress, Jairam Ramesh, also criticized the communication strategy of governments. It is extraordinary and revealing that the Prime Minister will not call an all-party meeting or informs Parliament, but the public learns the first phase of Operation Sindoor thanks to an interview given by CDs in Singapore, Ramesh wrote on X. Earlier in the day, General Chauhan clarified in his interview that even if planes were lost, the key problem was to identify and correct the tactical errors that led to these losses. We corrected, corrected and fled all our jets after two days, this time by targeting long-range assets, he said. The CDS called the Pakistans claims to have lowered six absolutely incorrect Indian jets. Earlier this month, Marshal Ak Bharti, Director General of Air Force Air Force operations, had also recognized that losses were part of the fight but confirmed that all the pilots had returned safely.

