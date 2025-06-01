President Trump emits difficult words to Putin, China, during the 19th week in power





President Donald Trump put Russian President Vladimir Putin in opinion and published hard words to China and their commercial negotiations in progress during his 19th week in office.

“What Vladimir Putin does not realize is that if it was not for me, a lot of very bad things would have ever happened to Russia, and I mean really badly. He plays with fire!” Trump wrote in a social article on Tuesday morning.

Dmitry Medvedev, Vice-President of the Security Council of Russia and former Russian president, replied in kind and issued his own words of prudence in the United States

“Regarding Trump's words on Putin's game with fire and very bad things that happen to Russia. I only know one bad Wwiii. I hope Trump understands it!” Medvedev wrote.

The White House reveals possible penalties on Putin in the middle of the push of peace: everything you need

President Donald Trump published hardwords for Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Left: Katopodis Tasos / Getty Images; right: Contributor / Getty Images)

Trumps' remarks occur when Russia has increased its attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks and the United States has sought to distant the conflict between the two countries. Meanwhile, Trump said on Wednesday that time was limited for Putin to realize seriously to come to the negotiating table and hire peace talks. Otherwise, the United States could adopt a different approach, he said.

“Was they would know whether, he exploited us or not, and if he was well answered a little differently, but it will take about a week and a half in two weeks,” Trump told journalists in the oval office on Wednesday.

Here is what also happened this week:

Prices, prices, prices

Trump accused China of raping an initial trade agreement that Washington and Beijing released in May. After these negotiations, the two countries agreed that the United States would reduce its prices against Chinese imports from 145% to 30%, and China would reduce its prices against American imports from 125% to 10%.

But Trump said that China had not followed the terms of the agreement, without disclosing details.

“The bad news is that China, perhaps unsurprisingly for some, completely violated its agreement with us,” said Trump in an article on social networks on Friday. “So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!”

“ No reason '' for new nuclear weapons: Trump floats the disarmament of discussions with China, Russia

President Donald Trump accused China of raping an initial trade agreement that Washington and Beijing released in May. (Fox News)

US trade representative Jamieson Greer said that after Trumps, in an interview with CNBC, China had failed to remove its non -pricing barriers, as indicated in the agreement.

“The United States has done exactly what it was supposed to do, and the Chinese slowly launched their compliance, which is completely unacceptable and must be addressed,” Greer said on Friday.

Meanwhile, China has grown the United States to reverse the course and urged the United States to face its own mistakes.

“China again urges the United States to immediately correct its erroneous actions, to stop discriminatory restrictions on China and to maintain consensus among high-level talks in Geneva,” said the Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu in a statement.

Access to the golden dome for Canada?

Canada could also receive protection against trumps that the so-called golden dome if it is one of the United States, Trump has long done to that Canada became the 51st state, as well as the interest of the acquisition of Greenland and the Panama Canal.

Trump claims that Canada is considering the supply of free gold dome in exchange to become 51st state

President Donald Trump announced his proposal for a “Golden Dome” anti-missile defense system in the United States on May 20, 2025.

“I said in Canada, who wanted to be part of our fabulous golden dome system, that it will cost $ 61 billion if they remain a separate but unequal country, but will cost zero dollar if they become our 51st darling state,” Trump said in a Tuesday social media position.

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

Trump has long praised the creation of a golden dome, a defense shield initiative for the United States similar to that of Israel was protected.

Diana Stancy is a political journalist with Fox News Digital covering the White House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-calls-out-putin-walks-back-trade-deal-china-during-19th-week-office The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos