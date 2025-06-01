List of goods 8 President of the Republic of Indonesia, who is the richest and poorest?













Jakarta, cnbcindonesia Since its creation, Indonesia has been led by eight presidents. From Mr. Proclamator Soekarmarko, at that time, President Prabowosubianto, winner of the 2024 presidential election.

Many people wonder, as a number one person in Indonesia, how much wealth the figures are or have led Indonesia.

CNBCindonesia tries to summarize the list of assets of all presidents in Indonesia, after the exam:

1. SOKARNO

Photo: President SOEKARNO (1902-1970) delivered a speech to 200,000 people in Makassar, demanding the independence of the Netherlands in a photo that was not dated. (AFP / -)

President SOEKARNO (1902-1970) delivered a speech to 200,000 people in Makassar, demanding the independence of the Netherlands in a photo that was not dated. (Photo by AFP)

We do not yet know exactly how much Sukarno's assets are the first president of Indonesia and nicknamed MM Proclamator '. By referring to a report on an Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung Edition December 17 and 19, 2012, it was declared that Sukarno had a wealth value recorded at 180 billion US dollars. These assets are stored in a bunker at the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS).

For the record, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper which is a reference is one of the oldest newspapers in Austria which has been published since January 2, 1900.

2. Soeharto



Photo: Indonesian President Mohamed Suharto arrived at the Sava Center to attend the 9th Summit Non Block on September 4, 1989 in Belograd. (AFP / Michel Ganne / Photo file)

Indonesian President Mohamed Suharto arrived at the Sava Center to attend the 9th Summit Non Block on September 4, 1989 in Belograd. (Photo of Michel Gangne ​​/ AFP / Photo file)

The American treasury reports detected a transfer of money reaching $ 9 billion from US to a bank in Austria in 1998, or after Suharto resigned. Money is known to belong to the second president of Indonesia.

However, the value of 9 billion US dollars was only claimed part of Suharto's assets during his warrant as president during the era of the new order from 1966 to 1998.

Meanwhile, international financial institutions said Time Warner Inc., Suharto's property has reached a range of US $ 15 billion. This figure includes 9 billion US dollars transferred from banks to Switzerland to banks in Austria.

However, so far, no official information has mentioned the amount of the assets of President Soeharto.

3. BJ Habia

Photo: BJ Habia (Instagram BJ Habia)

BJ Habia (Instagram BJ Habia)

Officially, he does not yet know the number of assets belonging to BJ Habia who became the first president of Indonesia during the reform period. However, Asia Earm Economic Review, the largest commercial media in English in Asia and based in Hong Kong, said that BJ Habia's property reaches about 60 million dollars.

The property of BJ Habia was obtained from intellectual property rights on a number of discoveries in the field of technology and a number of companies in the field of technology.

During the launch of Globe Asia, two children from BJ Habia, namely Ilham Habia and Thareq Habia ILTHABI Rekataama, were recorded to have a wealth of 250 million US dollars from a number of family technological companies.

4. Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus hard)

Photo: Assooopinied Free / Truflinage

Former Indonesian President Abdurrahman Wahid, second on the right, Sister of President Megawati Sukarnoputri, Rachmawati, second on the left, president of the Freedom Adi Sasono party, on the left, takes care of other political parties resume the representatives were not allowed to attend the counting of votes, a decision that could delay the final statement ballot. (Photo / tatan syuflana)

Abdurrahman Wahid or colloquially called GUS Hard has an active in RP3.49 billion. This figure refers to the 2001 report on the assets of state organizations (LHKPN).

The wealth obtained by Abdurrahman comes from its land and its construction, transport, precious metals, titles, as well as requests for demand and money.

5. Megawati sokarnoputri

Photo: AP / Dita Alangkara

Indonesian president Megawati Sukarnoputri, on the left, speaks during the last session of the Parliament of the season, Thursday, September 23, 2004, in Jakarta, Indonesia. With more than 100 million of the 125 million votes estimated, Megawati dragged with 39% of the votes in the recent presidential election. Former General Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono took an unassailable advance in the presidential elections in Indonesia on Thursday, showed that official data. (AP photo / Dita Alangkara)

Megawati would have assets reaching 96.16 billion RP based on LHKPN in 2014.

Sukarno's son has assets in the form of land and buildings of a value of R36 billion R36, transport worth 1 billion rupees, securities of R33 billion, as well as demand deposits and liquidity with a value of RP1 billion.

6. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (Sby)

Photo: 6th Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) Exclusive interview with CNBC Indonesia. (CNBC Indonesia TV)

The 6th Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) exclusively interviewed CNBC Indonesia. (CNBC Indonesia TV)

Based on the LHKPN published in 2014, SBY is known to have a wealth of 13.98 billion RP. The property is made up of transport worth 500 million rupees, land and buildings of RP5 billion value, as well as demand deposits and species worth 6 billion rupees.

7. Joko Widodo (Jokowi)

Photo: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the revolutionary Delonix Nusantara, IKN, Wednesday (25/09/2024). (Catch of the YouTube secretariat of the presidential secretariat)

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the revolutionary Delonix Nusantara, IKN, Wednesday (25/09/2024). (Catch of the YouTube secretariat of the presidential secretariat)

Based on LHKPN 2023, Joko Widodo has a property amounting to 95.8 billion rupees. This number increased compared to the Jokwi LHKPN in 2022 up to RP82.3 billion.

Jokowi recorded 20 lands and buildings worth 74.1 billion rupees. In addition, the 7th President of Indonesia also has 8 vehicles worth 432 million rupees, other mobile assets of P356 million, as well as cash and cash equivalents of 20.8 billion rupees.

8. PRABOWO SUBIANTO

Photo: President PRABOWO SUBIANTO delivered a speech in the commemoration of the National Education Day 2025 and the launch of the President's PHTC, BOGOR, (2/5/2025). (Catch of the YouTube secretariat of the presidential secretariat)

President PRABOWO SUBIANTO gave a speech in the commemoration of the National Education Day 2025 and the launch of the President's PHTC, BOGOR, (2/5/2025). (Catch of the YouTube secretariat of the presidential secretariat)

Based on LHKPN on December 31, 2023, Prabowo has an RP property 2.04 Billions and without debt. The majority of Indonesian presidential assets which serve in the form of titles with a total value of RP1.7 Billions. He also recorded land and buildings with a value of 275.3 billion RP distributed in the areas of Jakarta and Bogor with different areas and values.

In addition, Prabowo also has a series of transport with an RP1.2 billion value, including Toyota Alphard and Lexus Jeep in 1992 for 400 million RPs and 6 other cars.

The former Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia also had other mobile assets of 16.4 billion RPs, RP1.7 Billion titles and 47.8 billion RP in cash.

