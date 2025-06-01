

























Shafaq News / Syrian democratic forces led by Kurdish (SDF) denied reports on Saturday that his commander Mazloum Abdi had received a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while reaffirming limited indirect contacts and a desire to engage in talks in the right conditions. The declaration rejected complaints by regional sources in Al-Monitor that Turkish officials had proposed such a meeting. The information is false. Neither our leadership nor any delegation in the North and East of Syria at meetings with Damascus received an offer of talks with the Turkish team in all parts, said the homeless. SDF and Turkiye have long been the opposite sides of war and peace efforts fragmented by the Syrias. SDFPrimally composed of Kurdish fighters from peoples protection units (YPG) was a main partner of Washingtons in the fight against the Islamic State. It controls a large strip of North and East Syria, including areas rich in oil, water and agricultural resources. Turkiye, meanwhile, considers the homeless as an extension of the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK), which Ankara and its Western allies classify as a terrorist organization. Turkiye fears that the emergence of an autonomous Kurdish region at its southern border could embrace separatist feelings among its own Kurdish population. Abdi confirmed in a television interview earlier in the day that there are direct and indirect communication channels between the homeless and Turkiye. He revealed that a temporary cease-fire was in place between the two parties for about two months to say a rare lull in cross-border clashes. While reaffirming that the SDF is not at war with Turkiye, Abdi said that he would be willing to meet Erdogan if such talks served regional stability and recognized the rights of various communities. Since 2016, Turkiye has launched four major incursions in northern Syria, aimed at repelling the SDF fighters and creating a buffer zone. These offensives have moved hundreds of thousands of civilians and left a patchwork of enclaves controlled by the Turks along the border. The SDF, on the other hand, administers the autonomous autonomous administration of the North and East of Syria (Aanes). He has embarked on a delicate balance for talks with the Syrian government, the recognition of Kurdish rights and the conservation of links with the world coalition led by the United States.

