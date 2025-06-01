Senator Elizabeth Warren agrees with the call of President Trump to eliminate the debt limit





The CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, weighs on the “Big and Beautiful Bill” by President Donald Trump.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-MASS., Said on Friday that she agreed with the call of President Donald Trump to eliminate the debt limit, urging the bipartite action to delete it permanently.

In an article on X, Warren wrote: “@realdonaldtrump and I agree: the debt limit should be abandoned to prevent an economic disaster.”

“Let's spend a bipartite bill and we get rid of it forever,” she added.

Jamie Dimon identifies the “ most important '' orientation for the Trump team in the middle of the world “tectonic”

Senator Elizabeth Warren said she agreed with President Donald Trump's call to eliminate the debt limit. (Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images / Getty Images)

The senator also said that “increasing the debt limit by $ 4 billions to finance more tax alternatives for billionaires is an outrage”, during an attack on a tax bill supported by the GOP to adopt Trump's priorities.

The Warren post quoted the comments that Trump made at a press conference earlier Friday, when he referred to his supporting support to eliminate the debt limit and said he “always agreed with her” on the question,

“She wanted to see him dismissed, got rid of not being elected every five years or 10 years, and the reason was that it was so catastrophic for our country,” said Trump.

Trump's prices face a legal battle while the Federal Court of Appeal temporarily blocks the commercial decision

The debt limit was suspended for the last time by the congress in the summer of 2023. (Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The debt limit was suspended for the last time by the congress in the summer of 2023 as part of a bipartite bill reached between the Republican management and the former president Joe Biden, pushing the threat of national defect until January of this year, when the debt limit was restored to more than 36 billions of dollars.

The Treasury Department said in January that the government was to implement “extraordinary measures” to prevent it from lack of debt.

Earlier this month, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called on Congress to increase the debt ceiling in mid-July to prevent the government from fault, warning that the country is on the right track to miss money to pay its bills in August without action of the Congress.

Trump said he was “still” agree with senator Elizabeth Warren to eliminate the debt limit. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images)

Get Fox Affairs on the move by clicking here

“An inability to suspend or increase the limit of the debt would wreak havoc on our financial system and reduce the position of the world's security and leadership in America,” Bessent to the president of the Mike Johnson Chamber, R-La. “Previous episodes have shown that waiting for the last minute to suspend or increase the limit of debt can have serious harmful consequences for financial markets, businesses and the federal government.”

Republicans want to increase the debt ceiling as part of a wider package, but an intra-party debate remains on issues such as tax changes.

