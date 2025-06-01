Donald Trumps proposed that the intest budget would American science – Mother Jones





Friday, the Trump administration published a detailed overview of its budget proposed in 2026, including major discounts to federal scientific agencies that oversee research on everything, from cancer to cosmos.

While the broad cerebral vascular accidents of the Trump budget were published in early May, the new proposal reveals more about the specific programs that the president would like to see and its impact on American science.

This includes a reduction of more than $ 30 billion in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, which houses the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and disease control agencies (CDC) responsible for essential works, such as supervision of food security, control of disease epidemics (see: MSELE) vaccines. The Ministry of Education, as the New York Times has been recorded, would have the reduction of its budget by around $ 12 billion to funding mechanisms such as Pell subsidies that help future scientists promising to afford a college. And the NASA budget, as Space.com reported, would decrease by $ 6 billion, a reduction of almost 25% to the agency which oversees space exploration.

At the NIH, which has already been the subject of a repeated control by the administration, the president proposed a budgetary decrease of approximately $ 18 billion, the Times reported a 40% drop in its current funds. Within the NIH, the National Cancer Institute, responsible for supporting research on understanding and treatment of cancer, would see its funding reduce by $ 7 billion to just over $ 4.5 billion.

These cuts, according to experts, will be harmful to the national research and health landscape of Americans. As Harvard researchers noted it in an editorial published in Jama Health Forum this week, more than 99% of new drugs approved between 2010 and 2019 had roots in the financing of NIH. Each dollar in NIH funding, in fact, returns more than 2.5 dollars in economic activity, a coalition of university scientists and the industry estimated in a report widely quoted this year. In total, Harvard researchers estimate that the reduction of $ 20 billion at NIH over 25 years could save $ 500 billion on paper, but that would cost 8.2 dollars in lost human health.

And it's just NIH. The National Science Foundation, with NIH, is another major donor of American research. It would see more than half of its funding reduced by Trump's budget, from almost $ 9 billion in 2025 to $ 3.9 billion. This reduction, according to the administration, “reflects a strategic alignment of resources in a constrained budgetary environment”. As pointed out by the scientific journalist Dan Garisto on Bluesky, this would mean that the number of staff members, students and researchers involved in science supported by the NSF would drop from more than 330,000 to around 90,000 A of 73%.

And at NASA, Trump's proposed budget would mean “the biggest reduction of a single year at NASA in history”, reports Space.com, and the cancellation of several programs, including a project to collect Mars equipment and to explore the depths of the solar system, projects that would take billions to replace. Friday, in a declaration, the Planetary Society, a non -profit organization advocating space exploration and research, called the cuts proposed by the president, if it is adopted by the Congress, an “event at the level of extinction” for science. “This will harm the highly qualified workforce as agency, the abandonment of national priorities and the education and awareness of intestinal STEMs.”

