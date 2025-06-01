Politics
Pete Hegseth warns that the Chinese threat is imminent
Pete Hegseth sounds the alarm on China.
There is no reason to recover it, said President Donald Trumps, the defense secretary at a summit in Singapore. The threat that China poses is real and could be imminent. We hope not. But it could certainly be.
Hegseth told an audience of Asian allies of the Americas that if China tried to conquer Taiwan, this would spend devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific Region and the rest of the world.
China is trying to become a hegemonic power in Asia, he said during the Shangri-La Saturday dialogue on Saturday. No doubt. He hopes to dominate and control too many parts of this vibrant and vital region.
We cannot look away, and we cannot ignore it, concluded Hegseth. Chinese behavior towards his neighbors and the world is an urgent awakening of awakening.
While Hegseth echoes a popular theory that China is preparing to invade Taiwan by 2027, Chinese President Xi Jinping would have rejected on this assertion.
Hegseth's comments come when his boss fought a vicious pricing battle with China. Trump instituted a tax on imports of 145% Sky, on the industrial giant in April, but he later reduced it to 30% after China imposed a reprisal rate at 125%.
Trump has laughed in recent days on his penchant to retreat his cheeky action on his prices. The trend has generated a ridiculous acronym, Taco (Trump still chickens), who made the president furious when a journalist brought him to his attention this week.
American leaders, including Trump and vice-president JD Vance, urged the allies in particular in Europeto Rampg in their own defense budgets rather than counting on the support of the United States.
Hegseth reiterated this message to the room full of Asian defense leaders and diplomats.
We are committed with the activation and empowerment of our allies, he said. Sometimes with a hard love, but love nevertheless. Pushed our allies in Europe to have more of their own security to invest in their defense, things expected for a long time.
Hegseth deliberately delivered a directive matching those of the room, saying that this does not make sense for the European countries to do so while the key allies in Asia spend less in defense in the face of an even more formidable threat, not to mention North Korea.
