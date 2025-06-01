The American court will not raise the judge's block on the overhaul of the Trump government





Daniel Wiessner and Tom Hals | Reuters

May 30 (Reuters) – An American court of appeal refused on Friday to allow the administration of Trump's presidency of Trump to carry out federal workers and a restructuring of agencies, leaving an order from the lower court in place which blocked the redesign of the government.

The decision of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco, means that, for the moment, the Trump administration cannot make plans aimed at losing tens of thousands of federal jobs and to close many offices and government programs.

US District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco on May 22 blocked large -scale layoffs about 20 federal agencies, in agreement with a unions, non -profit organizations and municipalities that the president can only restructure agencies when you are authorized by the Congress.

On Friday, a group of three circuits in the 9th circuit, in a 2-1 decision, denied the Trump administration attempt to keep Illston's decision while waiting for a call, which could take months to resolve. The administration will probably now ask the Supreme Court of the United States to suspend the decision.

“The Trump administration will immediately retaliate against this absurd order,” the White House said in a statement. “A single judge attempts to seize unconstitutionally the power to hire and shoot from the executive branch.”

A coalition of complainants praised the decision: “The decision of the ninth circuits now maintains the block on the illegal Trump-Vance administrations, disruptive and destructive of the reorganization of the federal government.”

The Court of Appeal said that the administration had not provided any evidence that it would undergo an irreparable injury if the order of the lower court remained in place and that the applicants were likely to prevail.

“The executive decree in question far exceeds the supervisory powers of the presidents under the Constitution,” said the majority opinion of judge William Fletcher, appointed by Democratic President Bill Clinton. He was joined by judge Lucy Koh, who was appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Judge Consuelo Callahan, who was appointed by Republican President George W. Bush, was dissident, saying that the administration was likely to be successful on appeal and had undergone irremediable damage by having its policy block.

Government overhaul

Illston's decision was the widest of this kind against the government's overhaul that was led by Trump Allyon Musk, the richest person in the world of Teslatsla.o electric vehicle manufacturer. In addition to blocking layoffs, Illston has prohibited the Ministry of Government's efficiency from ordering job cuts or reorganizing in federal agencies.

Dozens of proceedings have challenged the works of DOGE for various reasons, in particular the affirmations that he violated the laws on labor and private life and exceeded his authority, with mixed results. Two judges had ordered the Trump administration separately to restore thousands of probationary employees, which are generally new hires and were dismissed in mass in February, but the court of appeal used these decisions.

Musk joined Afarewell Eventin the Oval Office with Trump on Friday, marking the end of his active involvement with the administration.

Trump in February, allosodirect government government agencies work with DOGE to identify targets for mass layoffs within the framework of administration restructuring plans.

The Republican President has urged agencies to eliminate duplicate roles, unnecessary management layers and non -critical jobs, while automating routine tasks, closing regional offices and reducing the use of external entrepreneurs. Most federal agencies have announced their intention to dismiss a large number of workers, including 10,000 staff members in health agencies.

In the case of Friday, the unions and the groups that pursued said that only Congress had the power to create agencies, shape their missions and decide their financing levels, and that large -scale layoffs undermine this power.

Illston, also named by Clinton, said in his decision that the complainants were likely to undergo a range of irreparable damage if the layoffs were implemented.

She said, for example, that an office of the US Ministry of Labor in Pittsburgh who research on the risks for mines lost all 222 employees except one.

Illston has given similar examples at Head Start local offices, which supports early learning, the agricultural service agency and the Social Security Administration.

(Report by Daniel Wiessner to Albany, New York; edition by Alexia Garamfalvi, Rod Nickel and Tom Hogue)

