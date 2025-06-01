Projo hopes that the public will no longer be allocated by the question of the fake diploma of Jokowi





Jakarta: Pro Jokowi Volunteers (Projo) responded to the latest results of the survey of Indonesian political indicators linked to public confidence in the question of the alleged fake diplomas Joko Widodo. The secretary general of the Projo DPP, Handoko, said that the investigation stressed that the public was increasingly convinced that the original Jokowi diploma. “We respect the results of a public opinion survey. We also think that the original Jokowi S1 diploma S1,” said Handoko in a written declaration received by journalists on Saturday May 31, 2025. In a survey published on Tuesday, May 27, the indicator recorded 75.9% of respondents claimed to know or have heard the question of the alleged false Jokowi diplomas. From this figure, the majority of respondents or up to 69.7% said they did not think that Jokowi's diplomas were false. Only 18.7% believed the accusation. The main researcher of the Indonesian political indicator, Professor Burhanuddin Muhtadi, explained that respondents who knew this question, 45% said that they did not believe and a lack of confidence of 24.7% in the accusations of false diplomas. While 13.7% claimed to believe and only 5 percent very raw. Handoko also stressed that the police through the criminal investigation that the police had carefully dealt with this case. The exams of witnesses and the forensic tests guarantee the authenticity of the diploma of President Jokowi. “The case of false diploma accusations is managed by the national police. The results of the survey guarantee that the S1 Jokowi diploma is original,” he said. With the brightness of this problem, Projo hopes that the public will no longer be affected by untreated problems. Handoko also asked those who reported that the allegedly false diploma was responsible for the report. “Projo encouraged the public to obtain the clarity and the certainty of the police. Journalists must also be responsible for their accusations,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metrotvnews.com/read/NnjCeLZa-projo-harap-publik-tak-lagi-terpengaruh-isu-ijazah-palsu-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos