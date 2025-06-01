The House bill could limit the orders of the court power against Trump policies





The legislative provision echoes a memo that Trump signed on March 11 ordering the Ministry of Justice to request obligations in all cases where judges block its policies.

House adopts the " great bill of President Donald Trump

The Chamber adopted the “big and beautiful bill” of President Donald Trump. He will now go to the Senate.

A provision in Trump's packet of priorities would force the litigants to deposit a deposit before a judge could apply a prescription blocking a Trump policy. Disputes are generally superior to politics rather than money.

Washington A provision in the package of houses of President Donald Trumps the priorities would erect what a judge called an obstacle to a Billion of dollars challenged by his policies before the Federal Court.

The challenge is whether judges can apply their orders blocking Trump policies which are deemed illegal because they already have 180 times. The muscle behind the judicial orders is that the judges could find representatives of the government in the outrage if they disobey, threatening fines, sanctions or even prison.

But the obscure provision of the Chamber, which even a republican supporter of disowned legislation, would prevent judges from enforcing their orders unless the liters represent a deposit. The obligation could correspond to the amount at stake in the trial, which in one case were billions of federal scholarships.

Without the threat of contempt, legal experts say that the Trump administration could ignore judicial orders with impunity.

What this provision would make, that is to say that in fact, no court in the United States could apply an injunction or a prohibition order using their outrage authority, said in USA Today, the main legal advisor for the non-profit campaign center.

Judges, justiciable and renunciation of obligations

The legislation deals with one of the rules governing federal civil proceedings – known as 65 (C). He calls on the defendants to file a deposit if they win a court order such as an injunction or a temporary ban order to prevent something from happening, in case the defendant finally wins the case.

The judges have the discretionary power on the quantity to fix the deposit. But the objective is to have the obligation comparable to the quantity of defendants could lose while the case is disputed, as a lost sale or a blocked fusion.

For decades, judges have renounced the obligations in affairs against the government because the proceedings are generally not too much money – they concern a disputed policy or the constitution.

In February, the American district judge Loren Alikhan refused a request for a Trumps Budget Office of Management of the White House to demand an obligation of the National Council of non -profit organizations when it prevented the government from freezing all federal subsidies.

The court decreases, Alikhan wrote.

She noted that the government would have illegally refused billions of dollars in funds previously committed to countless beneficiaries. But she said that the OMB would not undergo any monetary injury from its injunction.

Why is Trump pushing this?

The elegation provision of the budget reconciliation bill prohibits federal courts from enforcing the quotes of contempt unless a deposit has been displayed when an injunction or a temporary prohibition order has been rendered.

It applies to judicial orders before, on or after the promulgation of legislation, which means that it would apply to all the orders already issued.

Judges should weigh proposals to determine the obligations that should be necessary in each case, according to legal experts. With discretion, a judge could impose a nominal surety of $ 1, but the process would always take time, experts said.

All temporary prohibition orders, preliminary injunctions and permanent injunctions where no obligation had been displayed would no longer be enforceable by contempt, USA Today told USA.

The legislative provision echoes a memo of Trump signed on March 11 which asked the Ministry of Justice to request obligations in all proceedings to protect itself against costs and potential damage against a wrongly injunction.

The federal courts should hold the litigants responsible for their false declarations and their misunderstandings, said the memo.

What were Trump policies blocked in federal courts?

Trump signed 157 decrees by May 23, an unprecedented number four months after a presidential term to quickly implement scanning policies, without waiting for the legislation by the congress.

The orders led to 250 prosecution to challenge the dismantling of federal agencies and dismiss federal workers, quickly expel immigrants, put an end to diversity initiatives and impose prices. Decisions in expulsion cases include:

US district judge James Boasberg in Washington, DC, noted a probable cause on April 16, acted with criminal outrage for its order blocking the eviction of the Venezuelans who have been accused of being gang members before having the chance to fight the designation in court. The government has appealed its decision. The US Paula Xinis district in Maryland has kept repeated hearings to request government updates on the expulsion of an immigrant Salvadoran who was wrongly expelled despite an order from the immigration court preventing his withdrawal. The government's representatives argued that they no longer had custody of the migrant to return it because he is in a Salvadoran prison. US district judge Brian Murphy in Massachusetts judged on May 21 that the government violated its prescription interrupted deportations to countries, other than migrants from, after six migrants were put forward to South Sudan. The government asked the Supreme Court on May 27 to remove the Murphys block.

Trump and his allies argued that the judges break his power to protect national security and negotiate foreign affairs with other countries.

We hope that the Supreme Court will weigh them and reinstall them, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, declared on May 29 of the “rogue judges”. Trump ordered the administration to comply with the judicial orders, said Leavitt, but was going to fight them in court and was going to win on the merits of these cases because we know that we act in legal and executive presidents. “”

But legal experts said that the obligation of deported immigrants to display a deposit would probably prohibit them from making affairs before the federal courts. If the courts are no longer able to apply their orders under legislation, the experts said that the government could simply ignore the orders.

If they can simply ignore the prescription, they don't have to call it. They just can't do it, “said Mark Foley, a 43 -year -old lawyer in Milwaukee. This is a head they win and I lose.

Fight the injunctions “a huge question of separation of powers”: legal experts

The dispute concerning the application of judicial orders adds the legislative branch of the congress to the confusing debate on the separation of powers between the executive power of Trump, performing laws and judges interpreting some of his actions as illegal.

Trump exploded the judges who ruled against him, but said that he would obey the orders of the court and appeal from those he does not like. While Trump calls, the Supreme Court faces a 14 unprecedented emergency requests from the administration to shed light on its policies, including four which are still pending.

In the legislative debate, legal experts claim that republican colleagues who direct the congress will decide to hinder the courts at the request of the president to assert the ordinances against the executive power.

This is the congress by saying no, we do not think that you can apply these orders and they do it to the strong requirements of the executive branch, said Kashdan. It is a huge separation of powers for our democracy, and all checks and counterweights were supposed to have.

“ I do not agree '': the GOP legislator who supported the legislation

The provision was sufficiently obscure in the legislation of 1,100 pages that some who supported the bill unconscious.

Representative Mike Flood, R-Nebraska, told a noisy town hall on May 27 that he was not aware of the arrangement and had not supported him. He added that he would urge the Senate to drop him.

I do not agree with this section which was added to this bill, said Flood. I believe that the tribunals of federal district when issuing an injunction, this should have a legal effect. This provision was unknown to me when I voted for the bill.

Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told a town hall on May 30 in Parkersburg that the provision of obligations would not be “in the version of the Senate of the bill because it expects the parliamentarian to just have a financial impact on the budget, which is necessary for this type of legislation.” I don't see any argument. Invoice.”

Senators will start next week to examine the legislation in order to return changes to the House and Trump before July 4.

