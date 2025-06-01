Politics
Hegseth warns against the Chinese threat as top brass skip Singapore Summit | Soldiers
Singapore Among the many military officials who cross the hall of the Singapores Shangri-La this weekend, there was an important absence.
The Minister of Defense of Chinas, Dong Jun, jumped the annual dialogue of Shangri-La, Asias First Security Forum, with Beijing rather sending a delegation of representatives of lower rank.
This is the first time since 2019 that China has not sent its Minister of Defense to high-level dialogue on regional defense, except when the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVVI-19 pandemic.
Beijing's decision raised the eyebrows in Singapore, coming to an increased tensions between China and the United States, the two largest superpowers in the world.
The absence of the Dongs meant that there was no face-to-face meeting with his American counterpart, the defense secretary Pete Hegseth, who had the floor for himself on Saturday when he declared to the defense forum that the military threat posed by China was potentially imminent.
It must be clear for all that Beijing is credible to potentially use the military force to modify the balance of powers in the Indo-Pacific, Hegseth told delegates to Singapore.
Taking regular military exercises from Chinas around Taiwan as well as more and more frequent skirmishes in the Southern China Sea, Hegseth said that Beijing practively harassed its neighbors.
There is no reason to run it from sugar. The threat that China poses is real, and it could be imminent, said Hegseth.
He also pointed out that Chinese has increased military affirmation as a reason for Asian nations to increase their defense expenses, pointing to Germany, which is committed to moving around 5% of its gross domestic product (GDP) for defense.
It does not make sense for European countries to do so, while the key allies in Asia spend less in defense in the face of an even more formidable threat, HegSeth said.
The defense manager also sought to reassure the Asian allies that Washington was attached to the security of Asia-Pacific despite the tied links in recent months while US President Donald Trump has targeted close allies with high sales prices.
America is proud to be back in Indo-Pacific and was there to stay, he said, opening his speech.
Some analysts quickly played the severity of HegSeth's warnings on China.
Unless very few countries, little in this part of the world see China as an imminent threat and would increase their [defence] Expenses, said Dylan Loh, assistant professor in the Public Policy and World Affairs of Singapores Nanyang Technological University.
China tightened on the absence of defense leaders
In previous years, Shangri-La dialogue had provided a rare platform for meetings between Chinese and American officials in the more informal surroundings than the summit could offer.
The structure of the calendar also allowed the military leaders of Beijing to respond directly to the opening speech of the American Secretary for Defense and to present their story to other members of Asia-Pacific.
Beijing has remained tight on the reason for the absence of the Minister of Defense Dongs of the Forum, fueling an information vacuum that was filled by speculation.
A theory is that China did not want to send a high -level delegate to the event at a time as sensitive as Beijing sails in the tariff war with the Trump administration.
Any kind of misstep or comments that can get out of the script can be picked up and chosen or misinterpreted, said Loh, Singapores Nanyang Technological University.
The question is therefore why take the risk when American-Chinese relations are at a very delicate moment at the moment, told Al Jazeera in Al Jazeera.
The Shangri-La dialogue weekend was not always the easiest opportunity for Chinese defense ministers. In recent years, they have faced difficult issues of their counterparts in other countries, which are unhappy with Beijing, increasing insurance in the Asia-Pacific region.
Loh said it could be another factor in the absence of the Dongs of the high -level event.
Any Chinese Defense Minister coming to Singapore will expose himself and the country at political risks, he said. Themes like the Southern China Sea and perhaps Taiwan will emerge, which makes China a practical target, added Loh.
Dong was appointed Minister of Defense of Chinas at the end of 2023, after his predecessor, Li Shangfu, was removed from his functions.
Less than a year after the start of employment, there were speculations surrounding the new Dongs position following media reports which he was investigated in the context of a broader investigation into corruption in the Chinese army. Beijing denied reports, the Minister continuing to maintain a public profile despite the allegations.
There was also a meticulous examination of the soldiers of Chinas, following the reports of an apparent purge of high -level civil servants by President Xi Jinping.
One of the highest generals in Beijing, He Weidong, lacked a high -level political meeting in April, adding to rumors surrounding a possible restructuring of the peoples' liberation army (APL).
Ian Chong, a non-resident academic at Carnegie China Research Center, said such speculation could be a factor in the non-presentation of Dongs in Singapore.
Due to the domestic turmoil with the Army of Chinas, they may not want, or the PLA himself considers that it is not able to send to someone senior, Chong told Al Jazeera.
Announcing the absence of the Dongs at a press conference before the summit, the Chinese army spokesman, Colonel, Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, argued that the communication channels were still open between defense officials in Washington and Beijing.
China attaches great importance to American-Chinese military ties and is open to communication at different levels, Zhang said.
|
