Covid PPE on the left of gathering dust by conservative failures costs the taxpayer 762 million

The panic of the government of Boris Johnson ordered kit protection mountains while the pandemic settled, which was stacked in shipping containers while the storage facilities were exceeded

The government rushed to obtain enough PPE at the start of the pandemic
The government rushed to obtain enough PPE at the start of the pandemic(Picture: Pool / AFP via Getty Images))

The failure of the Conservatives to verify the viability of the PPE for up to two years cost 762 million taxpayers, the mirror can reveal.

The panic of the government of Boris Johnson ordered kit protection mountains while the pandemic settled, which was stacked in shipping containers because the storage facilities were exceeded.

But long delays on the verification of excess surgical dresses, masks and visors meant that the guarantees had expired when the defective PPE was found. This means that taxpayers' species cannot be recovered by the courts and must be canceled.

The failure was discovered as part of a one-year investigation by the counter-fraud Covide Tom Hayhoe. Chancellor Rachel Reeves instructed her in December to try to recover the lost public money against fraud and waste during the pandemic.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves ordered an investigation into fraud and waste during the pandemic
Chancellor Rachel Reeves ordered an investigation into fraud and waste during the pandemic(Picture: Getty))

His first challenge was to review 8.7 billion Epi Covid which were then to be struck off from the government's books.

The Ministry of Health revealed in 2022 that 673 million equipment was completely unusable and that 750 million were wasted items that were not used before their expiration date.

The deputies were informed that the government planned to burn mountains of unusable equipment. Nearly 2.6 billion were spent on items that are not suitable for use in the NHS “but could be sold or handed over to charity.

The remaining stock dropped in value because the EPI request had dropped.

A source of cash said: “The Chancellor was clear that she wanted this money – which belongs to the British people, in our public services.

“Tom Hayhoe seizes the waste carnival that we have seen under the conservatives and has already discovered millions of books of taxpayers wasted on the PPE which was left to pick up the dust.

“Unlike the conservatives, the work will not leave fraudsters who have sought to take advantage of the back of a national emergency line their pockets.”

The commissioner's final report will be published later in December, which will cover the waste and fraud linked to the EPI, the leave program, rebound loans, business support subsidies and Rishi Sunak's Eat Out to help.

His initial work on EPI waste has been contained in an interim report sent to the Chancellor.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) is probe any criminal offenses committed in the EPP supply system.

Mr. Hayhoe is also supposed to seek if money can be recovered from 674 million contracts that the Conservatives had struck off.

The allocation of lucrative contracts during the pandemic attracted controversy.

The EPP Medpro, a company linked to the Baroness of La Pairie Michelle Mone and to her husband Doug Barowman, obtained government contracts worth more than 200 million people thanks to a so-called VIP path that enabled deputies, officials and ministers to make references.

The government and EPI Medpro are locked in a legal battle on a contract to provide dresses, with a trial of the high court which will start in June.

Mr. Barrowman previously accused the government of trying to “scapegoat” the couple for their own failures.

The conservative government has always argued that it operated in crisis, the global EPP shortages increasing kit prices which was essential for front -line workers.

The former secretary of health, Matt Hancock, told the investigation codid in March: “I was subjected to huge amounts of conspiracy theories on what happened here, when in fact what happened was so many people who worked as hard as they could save lives, and they bought more EPP accordingly. And therefore people are alive that would be otherwise dead.”

