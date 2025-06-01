Politics
Ukraine extends the evacuations to Sumy in the midst of offensive fears
Ukraine ordered the evacuation of 11 other villages in its Sumy region bordering Russiaon on Saturday in the middle of the fears that Moscow was preparing for a new ground assault.
Russia claims to have captured several colonies in the northeast region in recent weeks and has massaged more than 50,000 soldiers on the other side of the border, according to kyiv.
The evacuations occurred only two days before a possible meeting between the two parties in Istanbul, while Washington called on the two countries to end the three -year war.
Russia has confirmed that it would send a delegation to the Turkish city, but Kyiv has not yet accepted the proposal, warning the talks would only give results if the Kremlin provided its peace conditions in advance.
Friday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of making “everything” that he could sabotage the potential meeting by retaining his conditions of peace.
The authorities of the Sumy region of Ukraine said on Saturday that they evacuated 11 villages in a range of approximately 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Russian border.
“The decision was made for the constant threat to civil life following bombing of border communities,” said the regional administration on social networks.
A spokesperson for the border service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenkosaid Russia on Thursday was about to “try an attack” against Sumy.
A total of 213 colonies from the region received order to evacuate.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that its forces had taken another regional village in Sumy, Vodolaagy.
The invasion of Ukraine by Moscow, launched in February 2022, led tens of thousands of deaths and the destruction of cities in parts of the east and southern country.
The Kremlin now controls about a fifth of its neighbor and claims to have annexed five Ukrainian regions like his, including Crimea, which he seized in 2014.
In the past 24 hours, Russian attacks across Ukraine have killed at least eight people, including a nine -year -old girl, authorities announced on Saturday.
“Strong delegations”
US President Donald Trump Directed diplomatic efforts to end the fighting, but has so far failed to extract major Kremlin concessions.
The Kremlin proposed new negotiations in Istanbul on Monday, after a cycle of talks on May 16 which gave little beyond a great exchange of prisoners of war.
Kyiv has not yet said if she would attend the meeting on Monday and warned on Friday that she did not expect any results of the talks unless Moscow provided her peace conditions in advance.
Russia says that she will provide her memorandum of peace in person in Istanbul.
Ukraine suspects that it will contain unrealistic requirements that kyiv has already rejected, in particular that the territory of Ukrainian Cede is still under its control and abandons its NATO ambitions.
Russian UN Ambassador Nébenzie nasty Asked on Friday that the West arrested weapons in kyiv and that Ukraine ends the mobilization throughout ceases-alluding to what the memorandum could contain.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganwho has developed warm relationships with a Zelensky and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putinhas become a key mediator among the efforts to end the conflict.
During a call with Zelensky on Friday evening, the Turkish chief urged the two parties to send “solid delegations” to ensure the momentum to peace, according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu.
Russia said its delegation would be led by Vladimir MedinskyA former minister of culture and political scientist who is not considered a key decision -maker at the Kremlin.
Turkey has proposed to organize a summit between Putin, Zelensky and Trump, but the Kremlin refused the offer.
Putin has always rejected calls for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.
|
