Trump reigns the quarrel with CBS on the interview deleted Colbert – years after reflection on his complaint

President Donald Trump published a video saying that CBS deleted his 2015 interview with Stephen Colbert, making a demystified complaint against one of his favorite competitors.

Friday, the president republished a Facebook video on his social account Truth containing highly modified clips from his interview in September 2015 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. A message next to the video indicates: you are not supposed to see this video. CBS has deleted this whole episode of their official website. You will not find these segments on YouTube either.

However, rapid research on YouTube has shown the opposite. Extracts from Trump-Colbert's interview are always available to be monitored on the official account of the late show. A video has 17 million views.

The independent contacted the White House and CBS to comment.

The YouTube video and Trumps publish both part of the interview in which Trump, then a candidate, praises his plans to build a wall, which encourages the public to applaud. Oh, listen to this, even with your crowd, Trump begins. Colbert intervenes: they love the wall. People love the wall.

Open image in the gallery

Donald Trump rekindles his quarrel with CBS by rejecting a demystified assertion that the network deleted his 2015 interview with Stephen Colbert de YouTube (CBS and Getty Images)

Strangely, this is not the first time that Trump has made this statement.

The president seems to have republished this same video during his first mandate in October 2018. A few hours later, Colbert posted on X: I don't know why the president would take time during a national mourning day to retweet something bizarre like that, but the original clips have always been online. 16 million views. The actor joined two links to the Youtube clips of the episode in question.

Open image in the gallery

A research on youtube of “ Trump Colbert Interview 2015 '' generates two results of the official page of the late program of the 2015 President's interview (YouTube)

A spokesperson for CBS at the time told the Associated Press that the complete episodes of The Late Show are only available to broadcast online 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Trumps Friday Truth Social Post marked the last decision of his quarrel with CBS.

The president has repeatedly expressed his CBS 60 -minute interview with Kamala Harris. He continued the network for $ 20 million, saying that he had used a misleading modification for the president of the time.

CBS has filed a request for rejection of the case earlier this month, arguing: this trial is an affront to the first amendment and is without a basis in law or in fact.

In response, this week Trumps, lawyers said he had undergone mental anxiety following the interview. His legal team also accused the network of seeking to eat the first amendment as a sword, arguing that they cannot be held responsible for illegal conduct, intended to mislead the masses and undertaken in the pursuit of profit, because such conduct was the result of an editorial judgment.

