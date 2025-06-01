Politics
Jokowi caterer in Pancasila – national voice
By: Beathor Suryadi, PDIP Managers and producer activists
Each June 1, the Indonesian people commemorate Pancasila's birthday. Over the years, I was present as part of the generation which thought that Pancasila was not only a symbol or memorization in textbooks. Pancasila is a directive for national and state life. However, in the past decade, I have witnessed his own eyes how Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the president who was born from the uterus of the little people, was actually transformed into Pancasila betrayal.
To say the word traitor is indeed heavy. But I, Beathor Suryadi, as a PDIP framework as well as a product activist, I felt obliged to speak. It is not only emotional anger; It is the voice of consciousness that sees, records and analyzes how the noble values contained in the five Pancasila precepts were demolished one by Jokowi.
Justice please first: the divine this one
Pancasila teaches us to be honest, faith and maintain morality. But how can we talk about morality if the highest leader in this country is actually a lie-time of lie?
Jokowi lied to the people on the Esemka car, which has announced a national product from the start. Actually? Only homemade cars, without clear direction, without independent industry. Empty promise. Likewise, the question of IKN (capital of the archipelago), which, according to him, is based on private investments. In fact, the APBN is in fact overwhelmed at the initial stadium, while the promise of foreign investors is empty.
A leader who confirms the divinity will not bear to play with the confidence of people. Lies, data manipulation and imaging are very serious forms of moral denial.
Please second: a just and civilized humanity
Under Jokowi, the development of infrastructure is indeed massive. But development often oppresses young people. Forced evictions occur in many places: for toll roads, for national strategic projects, for rehabilitation. Those who are moved by losing the house, the earth, the means of subsistence and often without human compensation.
How can you talk about humanity if human rights are ignored? The promise to resolve the blatant violations of human rights such as the 1965 tragedy, the kidnapping of activists, the murder of providing, until the Papoue affair was never preserved. Jokowi has chosen political compromises with the authors of human rights violations for power. It is no longer a question of inability, but a question of intention.
Third Sila: Indonesian unit
Jokowi has always echoed the unit. But in reality, polarization becomes clearer. The public is divided as a tadpole and shucks. Not only that Jokowi let (even use) paid buzzers who attack anyone critical. Academics, activists and even ordinary citizens are victims of online persecution.
True unity does not mean that everyone must agree. True unity is the courage to hear different sounds, respect the opposition and embrace the differences. But in the Jokowi era, the difference was in fact used as a weapon to maintain power.
Fourth advance: population led by the wisdom of wisdom in deliberation / representative
I was amortized how the DPR went from the people's house to the extension of the executive. The KPK law has been revised despite its rejection by the people. The CIPTA's work law is hastily ratified without participation of the public. Everything for the good of the political elite and the oligarchy.
People lose space to deliberate. All the major decisions were born from the dark spaces of power, and not from representatives who have really heard the aspirations of the people. Our democracy in the Jokowi era has lost its soul.
Please fifth: social justice for all Indonesians
The fifth precept is the culmination of the ideals of this nation: social justice. But what happened? The gap is widened. The oligarchy has strengthened. Wealth has accumulated in a handful of people, while farmers, fishermen, workers and little people fought to survive.
Social assistance programs are often used as political tools, not as a justice of justice. MPMs are pressed by the giant power of electronic commerce. Farmers have shouted because of the rare fertilizer. The fishermen lost in a refurbishment project. Where is social justice that has been promised?
I'm not just talking. All of this was born from long observations, critical analysis as militants who live in the middle of the people. Jokowi not only failed, but consciously exchanged the noble values of this nation with pragmatic interests, political compromises and power.
I was disappointed because I, like millions of Indonesians, I had a lot to wait for Jokowi. But today, I see the facts: he prefers the path of power on the path of truth.
The accusation of betrayal must be a material reflection together. We can no longer hope that the political elites which are late in the game of power. The movement of change must be born from below: conscious people, militants who dare to speak, academics who are not afraid of losing their positions, workers, farmers, fishermen, who unite to demand change.
If Pancasila wants to stay alive, we must recover it from the hands of corrupt power. We must restore the meaning of Pancasila as the ideology of the people, not only as an empty jargon on the podium of the ceremony.
Me, Beathor Suryadi, writing this is not because of hatred. I wrote because of love for this nation, in the ideals of proclamation, the blood and sweat of the combatants who established this country with sacrifice. And I will not stop talking, as long as this betrayal continues to occur before our eyes.
