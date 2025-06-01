Noem's story on a threat to kill Trump begins to collapse





An assertion of the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, that an immigrant threatened the life of President Donald Trump began to decline.

Noem announced an arrest of a 54-year-old man who lived in the United States illegally, saying that he had written a letter threatening to kill Trump and then returned to Mexico. The story has received a flow of media attention and was underlined by the White House and prevails over the allies.

But the investigators actually believe that the man may have been supervised so that he was arrested and expelled from the United States before having had the chance to testify during a trial as a victim of assault, a person familiar with the Associated Press told the case. The person could not publicly discuss the details of the investigation and spoke at the AD on condition of anonymity.

The law enforcement officials believe that man, Ramon Morales Reyes, has never written a letter that Noem and his department shared with a message written in a light blue ink expressing anger at Trumps deportations and threatening to shoot him in the head with a rifle during a gathering. Noem also shared the letter on X with a photo of Morales Reyes, and the White House also shared it on its social media accounts. The letter was sent to an immigration and customs office of customs with the FBI and other agencies, the person said.

As part of the investigation, officials had contacted Morales Reyes and asked for a writing sample and concluded his writing and the threatening letter did not correspond and that the threat was not credible, said the person. We do not know why the heads of internal security have always decided to send a statement making this complaint.

In a declaration sent by email requesting information on the letter and new information on Morals Reyes, the Ministry of Homeland Security said that the threat investigation was underway. During the investigation, this person was determined to be illegally in the country and that he had a criminal record. He will remain in detention.

His lawyers said that he was not facing current accusations and that they had no information on convictions in his file. The revelations were first reported by CNN.

Immigration and customs files show that Morales Reyes is held in a county prison in Juneau, Wisconsin, northwest of Milwaukee. The Milwaukee -based immigrant rights group, VOCES de la Frontera, who pleads for his release, said he was arrested on May 21. Lawyer Cain Oulahan, who was hired to combat his deportation, said he had an hearing before an immigration court in Chicago next week and hoped that he was freely released.

Morales Reyes had been the victim in the case of another man who awaits a lawsuit in the Wisconsin, said the person familiar with the case. The trial is scheduled for July.

Morales Reyes works as a dishwasher in Milwaukee, where he lives with his wife and three children. He had recently asked for a visa U, which is illegally cut for the inhabitants of the country who became a victim of serious crimes, said lawyer Kime Abduli, who filed this request.

The Milwaukee police service said that it was investigating an identity theft and an intimidation incident for the victims linked to this case and that the County District Prosecutors' Office said that the investigation was underway. Milwaukee police said no one had been charged to the criminal at the time.

Abduli, lawyer for Morales Reyes, says he could not have written the letter, saying that he had not received a formal education and cannot write in Spanish and cannot speak English. She said he was not clear if he had been arrested because of the letters.

There is really no way that it could be even true from a distance, said Abduli. Asked for a clarification and a correction of the DHS to erase the name of ramons of everything that has to do with that.

