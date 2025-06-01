Bachelor or engineer? Circle Marks on the Jokowi registration form for a new puzzle

Gelora.co – A piece of letter bearing the UGM logo displayed on the screen of the criminal investigation press conference on May 22, 2022.

A letter, a pen circle, a new question. This is what happened when the police headquarters of the criminal investigation disseminated registration documents belonging to Joko Widodo during a press conference which should silence the doubts about the diploma of Jokowi.

But on social networks, what is happening is the opposite. Doctor Tifa, an activist, known to vocal, criticized the power and the elite of the state, again made a rowdy line through the @doktiktifa account.

“Why is it surrounded in” Bachelor of Young “? UGM still holds the program in 1980-1985? If so, then the title should be B.SC., not IR,” Dr. Tifa wrote on X on Friday May 30, 2025.

The declaration sparked a wave of public discussions, calling into question the coherence of the academic data of Jokowi which had been considered as a graduate (ir.) Of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, in 1985.

Doctor TIFA, a graduate of the Faculty of Medicine, Gadjah Mada University (UGM), has again lost his anger through sharp Utas. He compared the total of the 211 credits he made to become a doctor, with an assertion that President Joko Widodo could be an engineer from the Faculty of Forestry UGM with only 122 credits.

“So the doctor needs 211 credits. The forestry period is only 122 credits? Who is this lie?” He wrote on X on Saturday May 31, 2025.

The declaration opened a more serious university discussion: what exactly was the normal loan of the undergraduate program in Indonesia, and could it be an “IR” with only 122 credits?

TIFA then described the structure of the education he followed in UGM: compulsory courses: 149 credits, options: 8 credits, profession + KKN: 54 credits. Total becoming a doctor: 211 SKS

Compared to Jokowi, on the basis of her-investigation registration documents displayed by criminal investigation at the press conference on May 22, 2022, which would take 122 credits at the Faculty of Forestry. The document even shows that Jokowi goes around the option “Baccalaureate program”, not a baccalaureate program.

“If it is true that the Bachelor of Young Program, then the title B.SC., not the engineer (IR). How can he change?” asked Dr. Tifa.

Academic facts: national standards and historical context

Referring to the Allowerikbud n ° 3 of 2020, the minimum SK load for the undergraduate programs in Indonesia is 144 credits. The Faculty of Forestry UGM, in the last academic catalog, also establishes the standards of ski graduates on this issue.

However, the 1980s had complexity. The baccalaureate program (B.SC.) still exists, but has been deleted gradually since 1982. If it is true that Jokowi entered 1980 and graduated in 1985, then he should have been in transition to a full school system, not a baccalaureate.

This is the critical point. If Jokowi has registered as a single, why then he holds an engineer (IR)? And vice versa, if he is a participant in the bachelor's program, why does the official form show the choice of “Bachelor of Young” surrounded?

“Bareskrim should provide evidence that clarifies, instead of adding a puzzle. This is not an accusation, that's a question,” added Dr. Tifa in a separate download.

Professor Pledge is sure that the false diploma of Jokowi?

In a depth conversation at the Youtube Podcast Channel Abraham Samad, on May 29, 2025, Professor Ikrar, political scientist and former Indonesian ambassador to Tunisia, did not hesitate to declare his belief: “It is the certainty in my opinion that Jokowi is indeed a false diploma.”

Professor Ikrar, who was fanatic supported by Jokowi, claimed to have been angry when the diploma issue appeared.

“I think, how is it that the presidential candidate does not have a diploma?” He said. However, his point of view has changed since 2022, when he was active in Lemhannas.

“Friends, there are a lot of stories. The institution is open-minded, inviting criticism such as Rocky Gerung and Faisal Basri,” he said.

Discussions with his colleagues, including Faisal Basri, who claimed to be KPK consultant, opened his eyes. KPK data, according to Faisal, have strengthened the allegations of irregularities.

The question of the Jokowi diploma is increasingly complicated when the commitment highlights the attitude of Jokowi which never shows the original diploma.

“If it's true, go and finish,” he said.

He questioned the role of Bareskrim which approved the authenticity of the diploma.

“Where is the criminal investigation agency in a country to determine the diploma of someone of origin or false?” He said, your cynical. For commitment, these embarrassing state institutions.

The commitment alluded to physical evidence that strengthened its supposition. He mentioned the video on YouTube of a former UGM who showed that the Jokowi diploma was folded.

“The original UGM diploma is large, thick, cannot be folded. If it is folded, it must be a photocopy,” he explained.

He compared his own experience at Griffith University, Australia, where his diploma arrived in a tube, not an ordinary card. “It is impossible to fold,” he said.

The analysis of figures such as Roy Suryo and Dr. Tifa has strengthened doubts. Roy Suryo, for example, questioned the validity of the data of the former Jokowi in UGM and Yogyakarta 6 High School, who turned out to be linked to his sister -in -Law, the late Hari Muryono.

“The photos of young people of Jokowi are also questioned. Gigi and the ears in the end of studies photos are not the same as Jokowi now,” added Ikrar, referring to the analysis of Dr. Tifa.

The commitment also discussed the case of Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, whose doctorate of the user interface collected the controversy.

“The promoter is subject to sanctions. It is a matter of academic ethics,” he said. According to him, academic honesty is a reflection of the integrity of the leader. The controversy of this Jokowi diploma, for him, reflects the failure of public confidence. ***