



Washington, DC's repair cost, the streets after the next military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of Armys could cost up to $ 16 million, according to US military officials.

This is part of a total cost estimated at $ 45 million for the military parade of June 14, which coincides with President Donald Trumps 79th anniversary. Cost estimates have fluctuated as planning continues.

In an interview with NBC News meets the press earlier this month, the president defended the cost of the parade, the appellant of peanuts in relation to the value of doing so.

We have the biggest missiles in the world. We have the largest submarines in the world. We have the greatest army tanks in the world. We have the largest weapons in the world. And were going to celebrate it, Trump added.

The parade will be part of a massive celebration in downtown Washington which includes a number of events, historical exhibitions and a demonstration of the famous Armys parachute team, The Golden Knights.

The parade itself will include around 130 vehicles, including 28 M1A1 tanks, 28 Bradley combat vehicles, 28 Stryker armored vehicles and a number of vehicles towing artillery launchers. More than 50 helicopters will also participate in an overview extended in the capital of nations.

The event will also bring more than 9,000 soldiers from across the country in Washington, including around 7,000 will walk in the parade itself. The event will also include at least eight army groups, and some troops will climb nearly three dozen horses and two mules which should walk as part of a historic section of the parade.

Soldiers visiting Washington for the parade will be accommodated in government buildings, including the building of the Ministry of Agriculture and a building of the General Services Administration. A few thousands of others lay at the joint Andrews base in Maryland. Troops should eat military rations called meal ready to eat, or MRS during their stay.

Trump had long wanted a military parade during his first mandate. But it was canceled in terms of concerns about the cost and optics of a military parade in the capital of nations which could be considered that of the type commonly seen in Moscow, Beijing or Pyongyang, in North Korea. The inclusion of tanks in a potential parade has also caused concerns about what their tracks could do in the streets of Washington.

The army is preparing for potential damage to the streets of Washington with several measures that it hopes to avoid damage. These include the use of steel plates 1 inch thick, some up to 20 feet, in places along the parade road where the tanks must turn and where these turns could cause the most damage in the streets. The addition of steel plates should cost the army for about $ 3 million, officials said.

The tanks are also equipped with new pads to create a separation between the metal track and the soil, the officials said. Army officials said they thought that these measures will maintain damage to a minimum and make the repair cost of any damage considerably.

We target the areas that we have concerns, which are mainly areas where the via vehicles will have to turn suddenly, said Colonel Jesse Curry, the executive officer of the Army Corps of Engineers. We are not particularly concerned about the fact that this staging area and the routes have been selected to really minimize the risk of weight and damage. But really, areas where tanks must turn, in particular the areas where the surface of the roadway, we generally receive an exaggerated level of stress.

The route of the parade itself will follow Constitution avenue along the National Mall of the 23rd rue at around 15th rue.

About 50 planes will include Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters, including several variants of special operations. Several historical planes, including the B-25, P-51 and the helicopters of the era of Vietnam.

The parade is expected to last approximately 90 minutes and will be divided into eras: revolutionary war, civil war, World War, World War, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, World War against Terrorism, Modern Army and the future. Armys Golden Knights will jump during the presentation on the future of Armys and plan to deliver an American flag to Trump.

At the start of the press interview, Trump defended himself against the claims that the military parade was for his birthday, reiterating that the 250th anniversary of Armys and the day of the flag are also on June 14.

My birthday is the day of the flag, he said. I see it for the day of the flag, not necessarily my birthday. Someone assembled it. But no, I think I was going to do something on June 14, maybe, or somewhere there. But I think on June 14. It is a very important day.

