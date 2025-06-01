Imran to direct the movement behind bars





Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), founder and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, announced on Saturday the launch of a national protest movement against the leading coalition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), declaring that he would run the campaign behind bars.

The announcement was transmitted by the senator of Pti Ali Zafar after his meeting with the Party supremo incarcerated in Adiala prison.

Addressing the media outside the prison, the senator said that the former Prime Minister had decided that the waiting game was finished and that the party was now descending into the street in a well -organized campaign campaign.

“The demonstration will not be limited to Islamabad,” said Zafar. “It will be held across the country. The president [Khan] said we were pushed to the wall. We still have any choice than to go to the people. “”

Khan, who has been behind bars since August 2023, on a series of accusations, including corruption and incitement to the violence of the elements, he Deniestold Zafar, he would supervise the prison movement and directly issue instructions to party leaders.

According to Zafar, Khan instructed him to prepare a full plan for the protest campaign, which will be finalized after new consultations with the party's legal team and senior management.

“The president has fully confidence in the direction, but he insists on directing the movement himself,” said Zafar, “he [Khan] asked me to write the initial protest strategy, which will be presented at the next meeting. “”

The announcement comes in the context of the months of the political impasse and the persistent allegations of PTI to be denied a fair shaking. Khan and his party argued that legal actions against him were politically designed and aimed to erase it from the political playground.

Khan's declaration followed closely in the heels of his recent openings to the powerful stakeholders in the country, during which he expressed his desire to engage in dialogue for national unity. He had reiterated the opening to a “giving and taking” with the establishment, but “only for the interest of Pakistan”, not for personal relief.

However, the message on Saturday marked a speed change. “We do not receive any relief from the judiciary or the executive,” said Khan. “No option has left us. We must now go to the streets.”

According to Zafar, Khan was categorical that this series of agitation would not resemble previous attempts that escaped due to internal rifles and external pressures.

“He wants the campaign to be fully planned and effective,” said Zafar. “He knows there will be obstacles, but he thinks that we also have ways to overcome them.”

This is not the first time that PTI has threatened to launch a street movement. The party had announced a demonstration after Eid earlier this year, but the plan has never taken off, fueling skepticism even among some supporters.

However, Khan's renewed resolution suggests a return to a more conflicting path to come.

In addition, development is likely to compose tensions between PTI and military establishment. Despite Khan's previous calls for reconciliation, relations remain rich. In particular, the leaders of the PTI were absent from a recent military accommodated dinner celebrating the success of the operation Bunyan-UM-Marsoos, the Pakistan reprisal operation after the Indian assault in May.

The remarkable absence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, of the event, also underlined the persistent cold. Despite the moments of cooperation during the dead end of Pakistan-India, the mutual distrust between PTI and the establishment seems to have deepened.

Meanwhile, the ministers of the PML-N coalition in power continued to make fun of the PTI protest plans, stressing the party's failure to mobilize mass support since the arrest of Khan.

However, the call for Khan's action of a prison cell can still energize the PTI base, which has remained active online and during sporadic public rallies. Party leaders have been referring for weeks for a decisive moment to be in sight.

“This time, the movement will not be symbolic,” said Zafar. “It will be decisive. And the president will lead him from his prison unit.”

PTI initiates say that the final contours of the protest strategy will be shaped in the coming days.

Observers note that if Khan's call translates into sustained public mobilization remains to be seen, in particular in a political climate where the opposition space has been greatly reduced.

