



The Russian bombings and air strikes in southern Ukraine killed a nine -year -old man and girl in separate attacks, Ukrainian officials announced on Saturday. In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russians struck a residential area with guided air bombs, killing the girl and injuring a 16-year-old boy, said Ivan Fedorov, head of regional military administration, on the Telegram platform. Join us on Telegram Follow our coverage of war on the @Kyivpost_official. One house was destroyed and several others damaged by the explosion, he added. In a separate assault on the city of Kherson, a 66 -year -old man suffered fatal injuries from the Russian bombing, Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of the Kherson regions, wrote on Telegram. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, tens of thousands of people were killed, organic and southern Ukraine bands have destroyed and millions of people forced to flee their homes. One person was injured in a Russian drone strike in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, said his mayor. In Russia, Ukrainian drone attacks injured 10 people in the Kursk region overnight, acting governor Alexander Khinshtein said. The diplomatic efforts to end the war have accelerated in recent weeks, the two parties realized earlier this month for their first cycle of direct talks in more than three years. But the negotiations in Istanbul only gave only an exchange of prisoners and promises to stay in touch. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that his government did not expect the results of new talks with Russia unless Moscow provided its peace conditions in advance, accusing the Kremlin of doing everything it could to sabotage a potential meeting.

kyiv is preparing for a large Russian summer offensive in northeast Ukraine while Moscow continues to raise troops and diplomatic efforts to a cease-fire did not produce results. There must be a cease-fire to continue to go to peace. We have to stop the murder of people, added Zelensky in a statement on Telegram. The Ukrainian leader also said that he had discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an next meeting in Istanbul and under what conditions Ukraine is ready to participate, the two suitable that the next series of talks with Moscow cannot and should not be a waste of time. Russia said it would send a team of negotiators in Istanbul for a second round of talks on Monday, but kyiv has not yet confirmed if it will attend.

